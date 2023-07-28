When the Hebron football team plays Plano East on Sept. 29, homecoming won’t be the only order of business outside of football on that night.
A dedication ceremony to rename the stadium in the honor of the late Brian Brazil will be held prior to the 7 p.m. kickoff.
Brazil, who coached for 30 years in Lewisville ISD with 23 spent leading the football program at Hebron, passed away on July 5 after a year-long battle with cancer.
Brazil coached Hebron's football program from its inception, leading the Hawks during a junior varsity season in 1999 and the 22 varsity campaigns that followed, winning a Class 4A Division II state championship in 2005 and developing the program into a perennial playoff contender. Prior to Hebron, he enjoyed a seven-year run at Lewisville as an assistant coach and defensive coordinator.
Brazil has always considered then-Farmers head coach Ronnie Gage to be his mentor. When the job came open at Hebron in 1999, Gage was one of the first people that Brazil went to ask about the position. Brazil also sought advice about how to start the Hawks’ program from then-Marcus head coach Que Brittain and former The Colony head coach Tommy Briggs.
“I learned so much from (Gage) not only about coaching football but pouring into the kids' lives,” Brazil said. “He put his word into his faith. His Lord and Savior was first and then his family and then you have football. We worked hard as coaches. He did a great job of teaching us how to do things the right way. I tried to emulate that when I got the job at Hebron.”
As the Hawks' head coach, Brazil compiled a record of 152-97 at Hebron, guiding the program to 16 playoff appearances and a run of five consecutive district championships won from 2004-08.
Brazil was inducted into the Texas High School Coaches Association Hall of Honor last year, and a motion was passed at an LISD board meeting in April to rename Hebron's Hawk Stadium as Brian Brazil Stadium.
"I'm very humbled, very blown away by it," Brazil said to Star Local Media in May. "You never get into this profession thinking that anything like that would happen. Fortunately, I was able to be in one place for a long time for 23 years. We had a lot of success when I was there.
“Like the other day, we had two players drafted into the NFL. We've had some really good talent. We've had great coaches that have worked alongside me and great support from the parents and everyone else in the community. Everything fell into place for it to be a really good place."
Brazil retired from coaching in May 2022 to move into an administrative role as the senior athletic director nearby at Prestonwood Christian Academy.
