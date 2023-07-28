Brian Brazil Hebron

Hebron High School will hold a pregame ceremony on Sept. 29 to rename the football stadium in honor of former Hawks head coach Brian Brazil.

 By Matt Welch | Star Local Media

When the Hebron football team plays Plano East on Sept. 29, homecoming won’t be the only order of business outside of football on that night.

A dedication ceremony to rename the stadium in the honor of the late Brian Brazil will be held prior to the 7 p.m. kickoff.


