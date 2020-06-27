In June, activist project Campaign Zero launched its #8CantWait campaign, which highlights eight policies that it says could reduce police violence.
As the campaign has drawn more eyes, police departments in the area have addressed how their policies stack up to those outlined in the campaign.
The Carrollton Police Department has put together a webpage that addresses each policy, as well as other topics, including body cameras and recruiting practices.
Here’s where the Carrollton Police Department stands on the policies outlined in the #8CantWait campaign, according to the department webpage.
Ban chokeholds and strangleholds
The department prohibits chokeholds, strangleholds and carotid restraints, which block blood flow to the brain.
Require de-escalation
The department requires de-escalation, and stated it is part of the department culture. Officers receive training in verbal judo, de-escalation techniques and crisis intervention.
“All officers are taught and expected to treat the public with professionalism, dignity and respect,” the page reads. “We actively look for ways to bring calm to each situation we are called to respond to.”
Require warning before shooting
Carrollton police officers are required to give warnings prior to engaging with any force, including deadly force, “whenever feasible.”
“These situations are often tense, uncertain and rapidly evolving,” the page reads, “however, it is the practice of the Carrollton Police Department to make ourselves known and make every attempt to stop the threat without using deadly force.”
Exhaust all other means before shooting
CPD policy and state law only allow deadly force when it is immediately necessary to protect the officer or another person from serious bodily injury or death.
“Inherent in each officer’s values is the desire to protect human life,” the page reads. “We take this seriously and extend it to ourselves, those that call us for help, and those that we are called to investigate.”
Duty to intervene
Intervening and stopping excessive force by others is required, and the department requires specific justification for each application of force.
“Primary officers, assisting officers, and supervisors would all be held accountable for an improper or excessive use of force,” the page reads.
Ban shooting at moving vehicles
The department prohibits firing at or from moving vehicles unless an occupant of the vehicle is using or trying to use deadly force on an officer or other people.
Require use of force continuum
Carrollton police officers base their use of force on the severity of the crime, whether the suspect is an immediate threat to the officer or the public and if the suspect is actively resisting or trying to escape.
“We require officers to make force decisions that are reasonable and necessary for the circumstances based on the information that they have at that moment in time,” the webpage reads.
Require comprehensive reporting
All officers involved must complete a detailed account of their actions after a force incident and before the end of the shift. The report includes information like legally why the officer was there, what circumstances prompted the force response, how effective the force response was and what was done to care for the suspect afterwards.
Incidents are reviewed by supervisors of escalating rank and by a committee of officers and supervisors who are subject experts and training advisors.
“The committee also suggests changes to our training to address any ways that our officers could be taught to deal with situations differently to make our actions more efficient and effective,” the webpage reads.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.