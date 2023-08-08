As the school year approaches, many local libraries capped off their summer reading challenges.
Beyond addressing learning loss and the “summer slide” in kids, these programs saw increased participation from adults and a new sense of support from parents.
The Lakeside Journal spoke to several librarians about their programs, the level of engagement from the public, and how they’ve succeeded in school preparedness and giving peace of mind to families.
The Colony
Megan Charters, director at The Colony Public Library, said 631 people participated in their summer reading challenge: 399 children, 93 teenagers and 139 adults.
Patrons were able to record their progress either through the number of pages, books or minutes spent reading each day.
“The key is to allow participants to reach goals that are attainable for their reading own level,” Charters said. “We don’t want to discourage readers by setting broad goals for them that may be too difficult or too easy.”
Readers kept track of their progress on paper logs, and when they turned them in at the end of July, they could win the different levels of prizes ranging from gift cards to art sets.
Charters said the program was very popular, and patrons would show off their logs and prizes to library staff.
“We believe that we are doing our part to encourage kids to keep reading over the summer,” she said.
Lewisville
At Lewisville’s Public Library, 1,211 children and 335 adults completed the local summer reading program.
Patrons had the option of receiving a prize for either reading 25 hours, 25 books or 25 days with at least 30 minutes per day.
Lewisville Library Director Carolyn Booker said this allowed kids to use whatever metric fit their age and reading level.
Alongside the summer reading program were activities related to animals, mental health and cultural dances.
Booker said she heard from a children’s services supervisor that a father with two five-year-olds appreciated the library's approach to reading preparedness.
“They attended story time, [read] 1,000 books before kindergarten, and they’ve also done the summer reading program each summer,” Booker said.
She said both of his boys were reading at or above their grade level and that the library really helped his family before school started.
“If people take advantage of programs like these, they’re investing in themselves and their family,” Booker said. “You have the opportunity to put yourself in other people’s shoes, to learn new things, plus your empathy for other people grows.”
Little Elm
In total, the Little Elm Library had roughly 3,000 people participate in their summer programs, with 400 completing the reading log challenge.
Each week, patrons were required to read 20 minutes a day and, in return, received a ticket to submit in a raffle.
Library Director Rachel Hadidi said that though incentivizing with toys and gift cards motivates kids to read, it’s even more important that parents understand that if their children don’t read for weeks, they may slip behind grade level.
“For every book that you read, you're going to hear this many more words at the end of the summer.”
They also went beyond just grade school and ran a program specifically for potential college students or any adult leaving home for the first time called “On My Own Boot Camp,” which covers budgeting, insurance and personal safety.
Carrollton
Jonathan Scheu, Library director for the city of Carrollton, said this summer saw “double-digit increases” in tracked statistics from the year prior, with 1,742 children and 1,236 teens and adults who collectively read for over 3.2 million minutes.
Prizes included digital badges, coupons and free books. Instead of paper, Carrollton libraries used the Beanstack app to track minutes.
“The goal of the program,” Scheu said, “was to promote literacy [and] foster a love of reading.”
Scheu said he heard from parents that their kids were confident and motivated to read more books, with new topics and genres, after completing the challenge.
Scheu believes that summer reading challenges are critical in a post-covid world.
“We hope that programs like this have helped ease some of that damage by providing students an opportunity to keep their minds active and stimulated during the summer. “
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.