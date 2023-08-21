Carrollton profile 820.jpeg
Courtesy of Andrea Allen

Andrea Allen is a founding member of Connecting the Community, which places mentors in elementary schools throughout Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD. Last year was the first year the organization was able to mentor students in person, and they were able to serve over 120 students in the district.

Tell me a little bit about yourself.


You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments