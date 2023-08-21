Andrea Allen is a founding member of Connecting the Community, which places mentors in elementary schools throughout Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD. Last year was the first year the organization was able to mentor students in person, and they were able to serve over 120 students in the district.
Tell me a little bit about yourself.
My name is Andrea Allen and I moved to Carrollton when I was 5 years old. I had a great childhood, of course, with a few bumps but grew up in a community where we helped each other and made the best out of what we had. I went to Woodlake (Thompson Elementary), Dan F. Long, and then graduated from Newman Smith in 1997. I went to college in Rhode Island and then moved around for work post college. In 2008, I moved back to Dallas to be closer to my family and friends. I ended up marrying Jake Allen, whom I met in the 2nd grade at Woodlake, starting a family, and raising our kids in Carrollton. It is important to me to give back to the community in which I live and that has given me so much.
What are some ways Connecting the Community supports local students?
We place mentors in elementary schools throughout CFBISD. The option of being available to a student in your local area for 20-30 minutes per week is a great option for community members to give back to the students. By fostering consistent care and support of a student, we aim to nurture each child's self-esteem and pave the way for their academic success.
Each year we identify other places we can support local elementary students as well. We have coordinated over 1,800 backpacks provided to The Giving House, over $10,000 of uniform donations, bikes and countless Angel Tree donations to location students.
Can you tell me a little bit about the history of Connecting the Community?
Connecting the Community was a program that Holy Covenant wanted to support the people within a one-mile radius of the church. Davis and Furneaux were the two schools that they focused on. I loved the program and knew that a lot more people might love this program if they knew about it. Thus, Connecting the Community began in January 2020. Making it difficult to meet in person, we started a pen pal program during COVID to connect the students with volunteers in a different way. It was a success, and as the world started to open, we were able to be in-person mentoring the students. Last year was our first full year of mentoring in person and we were able to serve over 120 students in CFBISD.
What is your favorite part about being involved with the organization?
Honestly, my favorite part of all that I do is mentoring. I have had so many great kids throughout the 13-plus years I have been doing this. It is crazy to see how a small commitment of time can make a difference in a child’s life.
What are some ways the community can get involved with Connecting the Community?
We are currently accepting registrations for mentors in schools. If you can commit to 20-30 minutes per week, we can connect you with a student that will benefit from your time. Registration is open until Sept. 22 for this school year. Sign up here: mentors.connectingthecommunity.org/mentor-registration.
What are you passionate about?
When I was younger, I could read but I had a very hard time comprehending information. I had a strong support system to help elevate my reading ability, but I know everyone does not have that same luxury. It has spawned a passion within me to help students be the best they can be, listen to what they need, and create a space where the students feel like they can grow.
Who or what inspires you?
My mom, Kathy Smithen. She is always helping other people in small ways that add up to a lot. My whole life, even when we did not have much, she would offer to help her friends and neighbors with things they needed. From her example, I have surrounded myself with like-minded people that also give back and created a priority in my life to do the same.
What do you like to do in your free time?
Free time, what’s that? As a wife and mother with a full-time job, Connecting the Community is what I do in my free time. We do have a large family, and when I am not doing all the things mentioned, I am spending time with them.
What kind of legacy do you hope to leave?
I have never thought about the legacy I would leave, but I hope that Connecting the Community continues to help and support students in CFBISD and beyond. There are so many students that can benefit from having a mentor, and my goal is to help as many as possible.
Please share anything else you would like our readers to know.
We would like this article to highlight CTC and get the word out about our registration. This is a perfect time to sign up and be a part of helping the local students of Carrollton.
