Christopher Hughes Jr. is in his first season with Newman Smith, but the Duncanville transfer is already making a big impact for the Trojans.
Smith’s rushing attack was on full display in last Friday’s 55-14 rout of Bryan Adams. The Trojans rushed for 494 yards and five touchdowns with three different players finishing with at least 70 rushing yards.
The Trojans’ one-two punch of Hughes Jr. and junior Jaden Coulter couldn’t be stopped. Hughes Jr. averaged 11.7 yards per carry on a season-high 211 yards with two touchdowns, in addition to one catch for 60 yards. Coulter totaled 188 rushing yards with two scores and also had three pass receptions for 29 yards with one touchdown.
Hughes Jr.’s career game bumped his season totals to 701 rushing yards with 11 touchdowns. He found the end zone four times in Smith’s 52-13 win against Dallas Molina on Sept. 30.
Smith’s success running the ball has propelled the Trojans to a 5-3 start and the team is in the mix for its first playoff berth since 2015.
In this week’s student-athlete profile, Hughes Jr. talks about Smith’s win over Bryan Adams, the leadership of junior quarterback Pierson Rougeau and the impact of second-year Trojans head coach Robert Boone.
SLM: Congrats on Newman Smith’s win over Bryan Adams. What was so good about the victory?
CH: We just executed everything that the coaches put into practice, executed on the field and we did our part as a whole.
SLM: The Trojans rushed for 494 yards in that same game. What was working well for the running backs?
CH: The o-line was opening up holes. Once I saw those holes, I was off to the races.
SLM: You rushed for 211 yards with two touchdowns and also had one catch for 60 yards. What was clicking for you?
CH: There was just a lot of green grass. As soon as I saw that, it was off to the races.
SLM: What does it mean for this team to be 5-3 and in playoff contention?
CH: It means a lot. We’re trying to go to the playoffs. Everything has been great this season. The environment. The school. The team. Everything.
SLM: What did you do this summer to prepare yourself for this season?
CH: We had offseason. We were lifting weights. We had summer conditioning. After practice, we were catching with the quarterbacks, getting in some extra running and just bonding with the team.
SLM: How would you describe yourself as a running back?
CH: Speed and power.
SLM: Newman Smith junior quarterback Pierson Rougeau has thrown for 1,034 yards with nine touchdowns and also rushed for 368 yards with five scores. What can you say about how much he means to the team?
CH: He’s just been a leader. He’s our captain. He’s our leader. He shows it on the field.
SLM: Newman Smith had a huge game on Friday against W.T. A win would elevate the Trojans into fourth place in District 5-5A Division I. Describe the importance of the game for your team.
CH: It’s very huge. We’re trying to make the playoffs. It’s either win-or-go home.
SLM: What has Newman Smith head coach Robert Boone meant to you as far as your development as a player?
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.