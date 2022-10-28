Christopher Hughes Jr

Newman Smith junior running back Christopher Hughes Jr. has rushed for 701 yards with 11 touchdowns in his first season with the Trojans.

 Photo courtesy of Mark Porter

Christopher Hughes Jr. is in his first season with Newman Smith, but the Duncanville transfer is already making a big impact for the Trojans.

Smith’s rushing attack was on full display in last Friday’s 55-14 rout of Bryan Adams. The Trojans rushed for 494 yards and five touchdowns with three different players finishing with at least 70 rushing yards.

Email David with sports story suggestions at dwolman@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments