Christine Lee and Jaclyn Decherd, Newman Smith High School students, spent their summer developing a STEM Circuit program, designed to foster intellectual curiosity in science, technology, engineering and mathematics at the elementary level. On Aug. 31, the students were presented with a check for $600 from the CFBISD Educational Foundation during a special ceremony.
Christine Lee and Jaclyn Decherd, Newman Smith High School students, spent their summer developing a STEM Circuit program, designed to foster intellectual curiosity in science, technology, engineering and mathematics at the elementary level. On Aug. 31, the students were presented with a check for $600 from the CFBISD Educational Foundation during a special ceremony.
Christine Lee and Jaclyn Decherd, Newman Smith High School students, spent their summer developing a STEM Circuit program, designed to foster intellectual curiosity in science, technology, engineering and mathematics at the elementary level. On Aug. 31, the students were presented with a check for $600 from the CFBISD Educational Foundation during a special ceremony.
Courtesy of Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD
Christine Lee and Jaclyn Decherd, Newman Smith High School students, spent their summer developing a STEM Circuit program, designed to foster intellectual curiosity in science, technology, engineering and mathematics at the elementary level. On Aug. 31, the students were presented with a check for $600 from the CFBISD Educational Foundation during a special ceremony.
Two Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD high school students are taking their passion for education and discovery to the next level this school year.
Christine Lee and Jaclyn Decherd, Newman Smith High School students, spent their summer developing a STEM Circuit program, designed to foster intellectual curiosity in science, technology, engineering and mathematics at the elementary level.
“We believe that learning is a continuous ‘circuit’ ignited by intellectual curiosity,” said Christine Lee, STEM Circuit co-founder. “With support from teachers, researchers and parents, Jaclyn and I worked all summer to create an eight-week interactive program centered around scientific inquiry.”
Over the course of Lee and Decherd’s education, they witnessed first-hand their fellow classmates lose interest in STEM. This led them to create a program that would spark a desire for discovery at the elementary level, in hopes to continue the drive for STEM at the secondary level. This eight-week after-school program will be the first of its kind in CFBISD.
During the months of September and October, high school students currently enrolled in STEM programs will volunteer with fourth and fifth graders at Furneaux Elementary School.
“We are privileged to be the first CFBISD school to host the STEM Circuit program,” said Lori Parker, Principal of Furneaux Elementary School. “There have been positive responses from both students and parents, and we are excited to see the interests of our fourth and fifth graders expand over the next few months.”
In July, Lee and Decherd shared their proposal with CFBISD’s director of science, Christy McClain, to gather feedback regarding the logistics, funding and content for the STEM Circuit program. The proposal planned to implement an eight-week program and connect high school students with future STEM enthusiasts in Carrollton-Farmers Branch elementary schools.
“As I listened to Christine and Jaclyn’s plan of action, I was blown away by their passion and dedication to the project,” McClain said. “Their mission and vision align directly with the goals of CFBISD STEM programming, which aims to inspire future leaders in STEM fields and increase STEM fluency skills in our students. I am excited to support them in their journey and cannot wait to see STEM Circuit expand throughout the district.”
The students reached out to the CFBISD Educational Foundation in hopes to receive some funding to kick-off the program.
“On behalf of the educational foundation, we are thrilled to present this special award to Ms. Lee and Ms. Decherd,” said Donna Wald, executive director of the Educational Foundation.
“It is so wonderful that these ladies are pioneers of the new program they have created,” said Carolyn Benavides, CFBISD board of trustees member and educational foundation board member. “I can’t wait to see the kind of impact this amazing program will make.”
On Aug. 31, the students were presented with a check for $600 from the foundation during a special ceremony. Attendees included executive director of the foundation Donna Wald, board of trustees member Carolyn Benavides, Principal of Furneaux Elementary School Lori Parker, director of science Christy McClain and Principal of Newman Smith High School Dr. Stephanie Jimenez.
“Jaclyn and Christine have worked hard to create this program for the young scholars at Furneaux elementary,” Jimenez said. “These brilliant, future leaders made a choice to serve their community. We tell our scholars every day to “make it a great day or not, the choice is yours,” and they have done exactly that. I am so proud of these amazing young ladies.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.