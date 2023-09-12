Two Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD high school students are taking their passion for education and discovery to the next level this school year.

Christine Lee and Jaclyn Decherd, Newman Smith High School students, spent their summer developing a STEM Circuit program, designed to foster intellectual curiosity in science, technology, engineering and mathematics at the elementary level.


You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments