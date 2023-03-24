The Carrollton Parks and Recreation Department has been working on major improvements to the Indian Creek Golf Club, including Finn Scooters and Toptracer technology, with 150 electric golf carts expected to be available in early 2024.
An outside consultant came in to do an audit in the summer of 2022 and ranks everything on a three-point scale of red, yellow, and green. In the most recent audit, 12 items were put under consideration, four of which came back yellow and eight of which came back green.
Management and staff, course conditions, Arrowhead Grill, website, rounds played, F&B revenue, range and membership, and the overall ranking all came back from the auditor green. Golf carts, the pro shop, the pro shop revenue, and the club’s operating expenses all came back yellow.
The parks and recreation department has seen a nearly 400% increase in memberships since the 2018-2019 season. In 2022, the Lakes course daily utilization averaged 85% during the prime hours of 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. compared to 81% utilization for the Creek course. The Lakes course was renovated in 2019.
“This is all after the Lakes course renovation, which had some significant improvements in the driving range as well as the Lakes course,” said Scott Whitaker, Carrollton Parks and Recreation Director. “The Lakes course is even exceeding play during prime time from the Creek course, which hasn’t been the case in a really long time, so the investment we made is really paying off.”
In 2020, Indian Creek Golf Club added eight new Finn Scooters, which has risen to 12 scooters in 2023. The fleet averages 2,500 riders each year and is bringing a new generation of golfers to the club, Whitaker said.
“It’s something that Orion brought to us, they wanted to give this a try,” he said. “It’s expanded and we are now the second largest user of the Finn Scooter in the United States. It’s a new trend that people from Austin or Fort Worth will come to try this at our facility.”
In 2024, the Indian Creek Golf Club is also getting an entire new fleet of golf carts, steering away from 150 gas carts to 150 electric carts.
“We think that’s a major step in the right direction and we’re really excited about that,” Whitaker said.
In December 2022, Indian Creek Golf Club installed the latest mobile technology powered by Toptracers, which allows people to access practice tools and play games on their phones at the Indian Creek driving range.
The mobile app allows visitors to practice specific drills and allows users to see the height, curve, and more of their golf ball. The Indian Creek Golf Club was the first course to use Toptracer technology and is one of two 36-hole golf courses in the metroplex to use the technology behind the PGA in Frisco.
“We are in elite company when it comes to this technology,” Whitaker said.
