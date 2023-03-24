Indian Creek Golf Club 1.jpeg

The Indian Creek Golf Club located in Carrollton.

 Courtesy of Indian Creek Golf Club

The Carrollton Parks and Recreation Department has been working on major improvements to the Indian Creek Golf Club, including Finn Scooters and Toptracer technology, with 150 electric golf carts expected to be available in early 2024.

An outside consultant came in to do an audit in the summer of 2022 and ranks everything on a three-point scale of red, yellow, and green. In the most recent audit, 12 items were put under consideration, four of which came back yellow and eight of which came back green.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

