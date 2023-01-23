Hebron senior forward Aryanna Jimison has been a prolific goal scorer in the three seasons that she has played for the Lady Hawks. But if you ask her, she prioritizes assists so that Hebron is not dependent on one player to carry the scoring load.
Yes, Jimison is a threat every time that she touches the ball. The Oklahoma signee has 43 goals in her high school career with six in Hebron’s first six games this season. She credits her ability to remain calm and focus on taking higher-percentage shots.
And while Jimison has averaged almost a goal per game, her assist totals are right up there. She has been paired alongside some other natural goal scorers while at Hebron.
UCLA signee Taylor Cheatham scored 33 goals in the two seasons that she and Jimison played alongside each other. This season, senior forward Liv Howard, who was the leading goal scorer in program history for The Colony before she transferred to Hebron prior to her junior season, has four goals. Jimison is also excited about the potential of senior Mya Williams and freshman Jordan Hill.
Hebron has enjoyed plenty of success with Jimison on the team roster, as the Lady Hawks have went 34-11-8 over that span of play, including a bi-district finalist appearance last year and an area-round run in 2021.
Jimison was already receiving attention from colleges before the start of her sophomore season. Smaller schools got in contact with her when she was a freshman. But once June 15, 2021 came around, numerous NCAA Division I schools began to flood her with calls. Florida State, which won their third national championship in women’s soccer that year, was the first to call. But she eventually found her dream destination in Oklahoma.
And while Jimison can’t wait to start playing for the Sooners this fall, she has one final order of business. Hebron has had five straight seasons with at least 12 wins, but the Lady Hawks want to go further than the second round of the playoffs. They haven’t accomplished that feat since 2017 when the Lady Hawks finished as a regional quarterfinalist.
In this week’s Star Local Media profile, Jimison chats about her first memory playing soccer, her father’s positive influence on her soccer career and reveals her favorite moment while at Hebron.
SLM: What is your first memory of playing soccer?
AJ: Probably when I was 3. I remember that I left the field crying because I didn't want to play. My dad had to carry me off the field. He was like, 'Why are you not playing?' I was like, 'I don't want to play.' That was one of my key memories. But then I remember going back on the field and scoring two goals.
SLM: Talk about the influence that your father, A.J., has had on your soccer career.
AJ: I got really close to my dad through soccer. He kept pushing me and my love for the sport. Him being on my side 100% of the time has helped a lot. I love him for that.
SLM: What is your favorite memory while playing for Hebron?
AJ: It was my sophomore year and we were playing Allen in the first round of the playoffs and we went into double overtime. I went to switch to outside back because a lot of people were tired. Everyone was cramping up.
I remember it was the first half of overtime and they had scored. I think the goal was my fault. We turned around and we were passing and remember taking a touch and hit upper 90 back corner. In the second half of overtime, Matilda (Torres) played a ball out and I slid and I ended up scoring and we won the game, 2-1.
SLM: How much fun have you had playing for Hebron?
AJ: I fell in love with it my first year. Obviously, how competitive we practice has been beneficial for me. We've had our bumps. Losing on Tuesday wasn't fun. But just as a team, I feel like we've always had a good shot at going to the playoffs and having a good shot at state.
Obviously, we've fell short two years in a row. But this year, I feel like we're going to pull through. I'm going to try to my best to keep everybody together. We have great team captains. I think that we're going to be okay.
SLM: Congrats on your commitment to playing women’s soccer for Oklahoma. What intrigued you about the Sooners?
AJ: I fell in love with Oklahoma because of the staff and how close it is to home and the team. I'm going with one of my club teammates, Emma Alvord. I'm really excited to play with her. We've always gotten along. We've never had any tension between each other.
SLM: Who is your favorite athlete?
AJ: Everybody says this, but my favorite athlete is Neymar because I really look up to him. I try to play like his style of play. I'm not like him, but I try to play like him. Then another one is Jaedyn Shaw. I like watching her play. She's 17 but is on the San Diego Wave. I grew up playing with her. So, looking up to her and seeing how she is doing is inspiring.
