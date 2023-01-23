Aryanna Jimison

Hebron senior forward Aryanna Jimison has 45 career goals and 33 career assists.

Hebron senior forward Aryanna Jimison has been a prolific goal scorer in the three seasons that she has played for the Lady Hawks. But if you ask her, she prioritizes assists so that Hebron is not dependent on one player to carry the scoring load.

Yes, Jimison is a threat every time that she touches the ball. The Oklahoma signee has 43 goals in her high school career with six in Hebron’s first six games this season. She credits her ability to remain calm and focus on taking higher-percentage shots.

