Sydnee Jones Hebron

Hebron sophomore Sydnee Jones was named the District 6-6A newcomer of the year last season.

 Submitted photo

The Hebron girls basketball team has had the District 6-6A newcomer of the year in each of the past two seasons.

Last season, Hebron sophomore guard Sydnee Jones captured that award. She averaged 6.0 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.7 steals, helping to lead the Lady Hawks to a 20-14 record and a fourth straight playoff appearance.

