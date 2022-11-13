The Hebron girls basketball team has had the District 6-6A newcomer of the year in each of the past two seasons.
Last season, Hebron sophomore guard Sydnee Jones captured that award. She averaged 6.0 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.7 steals, helping to lead the Lady Hawks to a 20-14 record and a fourth straight playoff appearance.
It was the fourth straight season that Hebron has finished with a winning record, having gone 17-8 in 2020-21, 19-12 in 2019-20 and 27-5 in 2018.
And with Jones back in the fold, Hebron should again be in the mix for a playoff berth.
Jones has brought her ‘A-game’ this season. She has scored in double figures in each of the last two games, including a 13-point performance in Tuesday’s 45-41 win versus McKinney North. She poured in 11 points in last Saturday’s 70-35 rout of Dallas Pinkston.
In this week’s Star Local Media student-athlete profile, Jones chats about being named the 6-6A newcomer of the year, Hebron’s potential and her favorite NBA player.
SLM: Congrats on being named the District 6-6A newcomer of the year for last season. What did that award mean to you?
SJ: It meant a lot because our 6A district is really big. I thought it was a really nice achievement.
SLM: How would you describe how your freshman season?
SJ: I felt like I could have done a little more. I also want to cut down on my turnovers. I felt that I could have done better in that regard. And as a team, I felt that we communicated well. We fit together well.
SLM: Hebron returns several key returners from last year’s playoff run, including all-6-6A honorees in senior Dana Gingrey, as well as juniors Jordan Thomas, Nia Walker and Paris Bradley. What do you think about the potential for this season’s team?
SJ: I think that we’re going to do extremely well. A lot of us have returned from last year, and we also have a few new additions that are really good. We have more people than last year, which really helps.
SLM: What did you do to help prepare yourself for this season?
SJ: It was just mostly practicing with my AAU team. I played with Prodigy.
SLM: Hebron won two of its first three games. What impressed you about the Lady Hawks’ performance in their wins against McKinney North and Dallas Pinkston?
SJ: What I liked the most was our transition defense. I felt that was really strong.
SLM: What do you feel like are going to be the strengths of this season’s teams?
SJ: Definitely our post, Jordan Thomas, as well as our shooters. We really work well both inside and outside.
SLM: How did you get into basketball?
SJ: I started out with soccer, but then I would play basketball with some of my friends. I just kept playing basketball and eventually switched over to that.
SLM: What has Hebron head coach Lisa Branch and the Lady Hawks’ coaching staff meant to your development as a player?
SJ: They’ve helped me a lot. They made me more confident in my ball-handling and my shooting.
SLM: Who are your favorite basketball players?
SJ: Steph Curry. I’ve been a Golden State Warriors fan for quite some time. I’ve been a little bit of a Mavs fan, because if you’re from the Dallas area, you kind of have to be a Mavericks fan. But I always really liked the Warriors. It’s just Steph overall, but the half-court shots really sold it for me.
