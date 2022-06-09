Joseph Demarcus Warren, who was arrested by Carrollton police on Nov. 3 following a fatality crash, has been sentenced to 40 years in prison for felony murder and 20 years for each of his two aggravated assault accounts, the department announced Thursday.
Warren pled guilty to the charges, the department said in a press release.
On Nov. 3, Warren was arrested by the Carrollton Police Department for the murder of Carrollton resident Rohit Khanna. Police said Warren caused a Nov. 1 car crash that occurred at 5:53 p.m. and resulted in Khanna's death.
According to a department press release, Warren was driving a stolen Lexus when witnesses say he ran a red light at an excessive speed and hit another car lawfully entering the intersection of Keller Springs Road and Willowgate Lane. The Lexus was reported stolen 30 minutes earlier at a convenience store near Love Field in Dallas.
Warren T-boned a car driven by Khanna, who was pronounced dead at the scene, police said, adding that Warren also seriously injured Khanna’s two passengers, both 29-year-old men. At the time, the surviving passengers were transported to Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano.
"The Carrollton Police Department would like to thank everyone who assisted in this investigation and dedicated their efforts to obtaining a conviction," the department said. "Our hope is this outcome will help all the families involved with their healing process."
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Coppell Gazette and The Leader serving Carrollton, Flower Mound and Lewisville. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
