Journey To Dream, a North Texas based nonprofit, has been empowering at-risk and homeless youth between the ages of 14 and 19 since 2004. The foundation’s staff ensures that no young person should face the challenges of adolescence alone, whether they are coping with everyday stressors or crises like homelessness.
Journey to Dream reaches, impacts, and interacts with more than 15,000 teens annually through various programs, including Kyle’s Place, Dream Initiative, Teen Advocacy Forum, and community events. Kyle’s Place offers services to unaccompanied and foster teens working toward independence through a transitional living campus.
“The goal of Kyle's Place is to provide our teens with much more than a safe place to call home,” said Journey to Dream CEO Nesa Grider. “We want them to help them find their purpose and passion, and know that they are loved everyday just the way they are. While living here, teens are able to be teens, go to school, and enjoy extracurricular activities, experience life without the threat of harm, neglect or abuse. Our teens work with mentors and volunteers who help with life skills, trauma counseling, and access to community resources.”
The 19-bed facility provides a warm bed, food, clothing, trauma counseling, case management, and life skill training to help teens cultivate a positive identity and place for their future while discovering the necessary life skills to thrive in adulthood. Kyle's Place is named in honor of Kyle Milliman, a teen leader who cared greatly for others and often was the first to reach out to those struggling.
Milliman was a prominent leader in the Hebron High School "Journey to a Dream group," now known as the "Dream Initiative,” according to the Journey to Dream website. During his senior year at Hebron High School, Milliman struggled with depression and a football injury that sidelined his dream of playing in college. In 2012, he tragically committed suicide.
The foundation honors his memory and reminds themselves of the life-saving importance of their mission by naming their residential campus program in his honor.
Dream Initiative impacts over 10,000 students annually and is curriculum-based programming that provides a safe haven for students to share life and find acceptance and understanding while navigating the challenges of being a teen in today’s world. The curriculum covers social, emotional, and mental health concerns, bullying, healthy boundaries, coping skills, and substance abuse. The program prepares students to be confident and productive adults by exploring their strengths and identity and doing good work through service.
Journey to Dream also hosts an annual Flappers and Dappers Gala to raise funds to provide ongoing support for teens in need.
“The gala is so important to us and helps us raise funds to provide much needed help, hope and ongoing support for our teens,” Grider said. “With the numbers of at-risk, victimized and homeless teens at all-time high, we are committed to providing a safe place for these teens to call home through support, information, training, and advocacy needed to deal with the challenges to halt this epidemic.”
The upcoming gala will take place on June 17 at the Hilton Garden Inn in Lewisville from 6 to 10 p.m. and features Michael Oher as the keynote speaker. Oher is the founder of the Oher Foundation, a former NFL player, Super Bowl LXVII champion, two-time All American, New York Times bestselling author, and an overcoming adversity expert.
“He [Oher] has dedicated his life to making a difference in the lives of kids who need it most,” Grider said. “As someone with personal experience with facing the adversities created by the seemingly inescapable cycles of poverty and homelessness, Michael is choosing to take a stand for the disadvantaged youth who are so often overlooked and forgotten.”
Over the years, Grider has coached hundreds of girls through softball, mentored girls in work-related endeavors, and supported many organizations that promoted the development of the future generation. She originally started out as a volunteer for Journey to Dream, but knew she needed to be more involved and in 2019, was asked to lead the organization as CEO.
“The growth and expansion of Journey to Dream since 2019 has been beyond exciting,” she said. “We increased our bed capacity at our transitional living campus, Kyle’s Place, as well as renovated the campus, and launched a social, emotional, and mental health dream initiative, which is a school curriculum in 10 area middle and high schools. I am excited that we continue to grow and are looking to continue to expand our capacity and programs to serve more teens.”
For those looking to get involved with Journey to Dream, citizens can find volunteer opportunities ranging from transportation to tutoring to cooking at www.journeytodream.com.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
