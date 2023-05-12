Journey To Dream, a North Texas based nonprofit, has been empowering at-risk and homeless youth between the ages of 14 and 19 since 2004. The foundation’s staff ensures that no young person should face the challenges of adolescence alone, whether they are coping with everyday stressors or crises like homelessness.

Journey to Dream reaches, impacts, and interacts with more than 15,000 teens annually through various programs, including Kyle’s Place, Dream Initiative, Teen Advocacy Forum, and community events. Kyle’s Place offers services to unaccompanied and foster teens working toward independence through a transitional living campus.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments