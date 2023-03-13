Kyla Pruitt is the Recreation Supervisor for the City of Carrollton where she oversees youth and adult athletic leagues and programs, cultural arts programs, and the city’s annual 5K races. When she’s not working, Pruitt can be found officiating basketball with the North Texas Basketball Officials Association, spending time with her nieces and nephew, or on a walk with her dog Tank.
Tell me a little bit about yourself.
I’m originally from a small town in West Texas, but moved to the North Texas area about five and a half years ago. I went to West Texas A&M University in Canyon, Texas and I have a M.S. in Sports Management. I have one older sister and one younger brother making me your typical middle child. I also have an English bulldog, Tank, who is quite stubborn, but I love him very much. He’s been with me for 13 years, which is almost unheard of. I have two nieces and one nephew who I absolutely love. When I’m not working my regular job with the City of Carrollton, I am officiating junior high and high school basketball with the North Texas Basketball Officials Association (NTBOA).
What do you do in your role as a Recreation Supervisor for the City of Carrollton?
I supervise youth and adult athletic leagues and programs, cultural arts programs and initiatives, and our annual 5K races.
What is your favorite part about your job?
It’s unique to have someone with interests in arts and athletics, but here I am. I enjoy being creative and I also enjoy athletics so it’s the best of both worlds.
How did you find yourself working for the City of Carrollton?
In my job search, I was trying to get to the Dallas area to be closer to my nieces and soon-to-be-born nephew and I applied for a Recreation Coordinator position with Carrollton. I got the job and was able to move out here to be the best auntie ever!
Where is your favorite place to spend time in Carrollton?
If I’m not at the Rosemeade Recreation Center, I’m probably in the downtown area at one of the restaurants or the brewery.
What do you like to do in your free time?
I’m not sure what “free” time is, but when I’m not at work I’m officiating basketball, spending time with my nieces and nephew, or on a walk with my dog Tank.
What are you passionate about?
I am probably most passionate about helping others and being a positive influence. I want to make things better no matter what I’m involved in. Whether it’s organizing a closet or starting a business. I want to be the piece of the puzzle that made things better or easier.
Who or what inspires you?
My sister is my biggest inspiration. Just a few weeks ago she celebrated 10 years being cancer free from stage 3 breast cancer. She was 29 when she was diagnosed. I moved in with her at 24 to be her caregiver. We grew extremely close during that time, and she will always be the person I look up to and want to live life just the way she does.
What kind of legacy do you hope to leave?
I hope to be an ounce of the person my grandpa “Papa” was. He was so giving and asked no questions. If you needed help, he helped. If you had strayed off the path, he didn’t care, he was there for you. He didn’t care where you lived, what the color of your skin was, what you had or didn’t have. He was a kind, but ornery soul. I just hope I sprinkle a little bit of him wherever I go and whatever I do.
Please share anything else you think our readers should know about you!
I enjoy working in Parks and Recreation for the City of Carrollton. Carrollton has something for everyone whether you’re wanting to learn something new or enjoy a park or trail.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
