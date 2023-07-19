The City of Carrollton and its partners broke ground on EVIVA Trinity Mills, a five-story mixed-use blend of residential and retail/restaurant spaces within the vibrant and sustainable urban development at Trinity Mills Station.

EVIVA Trinity Mills is an important part of a 25-acre Transit-Oriented Development (TOD) made possible through a public/private partnership between the City of Carrollton, Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART), The Integral Group developers, and Koa Partners. The building will feature more than 430 multi-family units and live/work spaces.

