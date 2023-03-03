Isaiah Dixon Hebron

Hebron senior Isaiah Dixon scored a team-high 16 points for the Hawks in a 54-43 loss to Byron Nelson in a Region I-6A Tournament semifinal from Wilkerson-Greines Activity Center on Friday.

 By David Wolman | Star Local Media

FORT WORTH – Through the first three rounds of the playoffs, a lockdown effort on defense by the Hebron boys basketball team has held some of the top teams in the state in check.

Despite finishing in fourth place in District 6-6A, Hebron has won two games against top-10 teams in the state and held Class 6A’s No. 9 Allen, Richardson and No. 10 Plano to an average of 40 points per contest. The Wildcats defeated the Hawks twice in the regular season but Hebron advanced to its first regional tournament since 2014 after defeating Plano, 49-38, in the regional quarterfinals on Tuesday.

