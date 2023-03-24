Micah Gonzales Hebron

Hebron senior Micah Gonzales, pictured in previous action, and the Hawks rallied for a 2-1 bi-district playoff win over McKinney on Thursday.

 By David Wolman | Star Local Media

The Hebron boys soccer team used some late magic to advance to the area round of the Class 6A playoffs.

The Hawks scored the go-ahead goal with 58 seconds remaining in the second half of Thursday's bi-district playoff to rally for a 2-1 victory against McKinney from Denton Braswell's Carrico Stadium.

