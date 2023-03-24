The Hebron boys soccer team used some late magic to advance to the area round of the Class 6A playoffs.
The Hawks scored the go-ahead goal with 58 seconds remaining in the second half of Thursday's bi-district playoff to rally for a 2-1 victory against McKinney from Denton Braswell's Carrico Stadium.
Two weeks after winning the District 6-6A title to complete a worst-to-first finish, Hebron had some work to do after trailing McKinney 1-0 at halftime.
"This is our first trip back to postseason play for all of these kids and mistakes are so magnified at this time of year," said Matt Zimmerman, Hebron head coach. "We talked about not panicking and continue to play the game that had gotten us to where we are at.
"McKinney did a good job of absorbing everything we could throw at them and counter punching us. I told them to have faith and confidence in each other and keep the foot on the pedal. I felt good that a goal was going to come at some point for us."
Hebron (18-1-3) scored twice in the second half. Sophomore Evan Bracewell and senior Luke Dean both found the back of the net.
Hebron will play Lake Highlands next week in the area round at a time, date and location to be determined. The Hawks defeated Grand Prairie, 3-1, also on Thursday.
Get the Carrollton Leader in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.