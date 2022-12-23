The Carrollton Senior Center, Crosby Recreation Center, Oak Creek Tennis Center, and Rosemeade Recreation Center as well as Josey Ranch Lake and Hebron & Josey Libraries, will be closed on New Year’s Day, Sunday, Jan. 1. The following day, Monday, Jan. 2, City Hall will be closed and Crosby Recreation Center, Rosemeade Recreation Center and the Senior Center will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Indian Creek Golf Club will remain open from sunrise to sunset on both Jan. 1 and 2. There will be no residential trash delays for New Year’s Day. For regular hours of operation, visit cityofcarrollton.com or call 972-466-3000.
Lewisville Ribbon Cutting
Lewisville Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting a ribbon cutting for Ace Handyman Services on Friday, Jan. 6, 2023. The ribbon cutting will start at 9 a.m. and a location has yet to be announced.
Unified Development Code
The Unified Development Code was adopted by the Lewisville City Council on Nov. 7, and became effective on Dec. 1. The multi-year process to draft the UDC included leadership and direction from city council and the planning and zoning commission, advice from a Technical Advisory Roundtable that included developers and design professionals, input from community members at in-person and virtual open houses, and city staff from multiple departments that are involved in development review.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
