Frederick P. Herring Parks and Recreation Center will be holding an open house event that is set to take place on March 31 at 10 a.m.

This newly renovated facility now houses the parks and recreation administrative offices, two rentable basketball courts and multiple racquetball courts. The event promises to be a fun-filled morning of activities for the whole family, with tours of the facility, and giveaways. Local officials and community leaders will also be in attendance to mark the occasion. For more information on fees and daily operations, please visit PlayLewisville.com.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments