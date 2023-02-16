Carrollton Public Library

Carrollton libraries closed Feb. 20

Josey Ranch Lake Library and Hebron & Josey Library will be closed for staff development training on Monday, Feb. 20. Both Library locations will reopen to patrons at 10 a.m. the following day. For more information about the Carrollton Public Library, including regular hours of operation, visit cityofcarrollton.com/library or call 972-466-4800.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

