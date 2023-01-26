Tittle McFadden Public Safety Center groundbreaking
A groundbreaking of the Tittle McFadden Public Safety Center occurred on the morning of Friday, Jan. 20. The new center is scheduled to be completed in 2024 and will serve as the new stomping grounds for police and fire personnel.
Car wash ribbon cutting
The Metrocrest Chamber of Commerce will be holding a ribbon cutting for Clean Freak Car Wash on Thursday, Jan. 26 at 10 a.m. The new car wash will be located at 2469 Lacy Ln. Carrollton, TX 75006.
Steakhouse ribbon cutting
The Metrocrest Chamber of Commerce will be holding a ribbon cutting for Arthur’s Steakhouse on Tuesday, Jan 31 at 4:30 p.m. The steakhouse has been in business for over 75 years and will now be located in North Dallas near the Tollway & Belt Line Road just off the famous Addison Restaurant Strip. The restaurant is located at 15175 Quorum Dr, Addison, TX 75001.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
