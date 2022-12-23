The Carrollton Public Library invites all readers and non-readers alike to take part in the City of Carrollton’s annual Winter Reading Challenge. The Challenge runs now through Wednesday, Feb. 1, and encourages all to explore new titles, genres, and authors from the comfort of a cozy chair during the cold winter months. Registration is currently open at cityofcarrollton.com/READsquared. To learn more about the Library’s Winter Reading Challenge, visit cityofcarrollton.com/library and select Winter Reading Challenge under Programs & Events or call 972-466-4800.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

