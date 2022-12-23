The Carrollton Public Library invites all readers and non-readers alike to take part in the City of Carrollton’s annual Winter Reading Challenge. The Challenge runs now through Wednesday, Feb. 1, and encourages all to explore new titles, genres, and authors from the comfort of a cozy chair during the cold winter months. Registration is currently open at cityofcarrollton.com/READsquared. To learn more about the Library’s Winter Reading Challenge, visit cityofcarrollton.com/library and select Winter Reading Challenge under Programs & Events or call 972-466-4800.
City seeks student applications for Achievement Fair
The City of Lewisville is now accepting applications for the Lewisville Achievement Fair, which celebrates accomplishments in a range of fields by people of color. The Lewisville Achievement Fair is an initiative of the Mayor’s Commission: Listen Learn Lead and is intended solely for student participation. Any student who lives in Lewisville and is in grades 6-12 at any public or private school, or any homeschooled student in the same grades who lives in Lewisville, is eligible to enter. Application deadline is Friday, Jan. 20. Applications and the complete contest rules and eligibility requirements can be downloaded from the Listen Learn Lead page at cityoflewisville.com.
Christmas tree recycling available during the holidays
Starting Tuesday., Dec. 6, through Friday, Jan. 13, live Christmas trees can be dropped off at Lewisville Lake Park soccer fields to be recycled into mulch. Recycling Christmas trees helps reduce waste, extend landfill life, provide useful compost, and save money. Trees must be stripped of all nails, wire, ornaments, lights, and tinsel prior to being dropped off. Free mulch will be available at the drop-off site between Monday, Dec. 26, and Tuesday, Jan. 31, suitable for use in yards, gardens and flower beds, walkways, around trees and shrubs, or for livestock bedding.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
