Bring the whole family to Carrollton’s first annual Health & Safety Fair at Standridge Stadium from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 1. This free community event will feature fun activities for kids, demonstrations by public safety officials, displays, competitions, health screenings, food, and more. The fair is designed to not only highlight city services, but also create engagement with local health and public safety resources. For more information on the event, email cpr@cityofcarrollton.com or visit cityofcarrollton.com/healthsafetyfair.
Carrollton Receives Healthy Workforce Designation
The City of Carrollton has been selected as a recipient for the Bronze level Cigna Healthy Workforce Designation for demonstrating a strong commitment to improving the health and well-being of its employees through a workplace wellness program. The Cigna Healthy Workforce Designation, formerly known as the Cigna Well-Being Award, evaluates organizations based on the core components of their well-being program, including leadership and culture, program foundations, program execution, and whole-person health. For more information, visit cityofcarrollton.com/wfs.
Tri-Cities to hold Regional Neighborhood Summit
Lewisville residents are encouraged to connect with their neighbors, meet city leaders, and learn how to strengthen their community at the Regional Neighborhood Summit on Saturday, Feb. 18 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Life Safety Park, 820 S. Coppell Road. The City of Lewisville is partnering with the City of Coppell and the Town of Flower Mound for this event. It will feature a variety of informational sessions presented by local leaders and industry professionals. Topics of discussion include: neighborhood conflict resolution, how to spot contractor fraud, block party planning 101, and neighborhood leadership. Attendees also will have the opportunity to meet City officials and learn more about what’s happening in their respective communities. This is a free event, but attendees need to RSVP. Free coffee and breakfast will be provided. To reserve a spot, go to flower-mound.com/regionalsummit.
Dale Watson performs at The Grand in March
Lewisville Grand Theater announced that alt-country singer-songwriter Dale Watson will perform as part of the Texas Tunes Series on Saturday, March 11 at 8 p.m. A staunch adherent of old-style honky-tonk and classic country, Watson has released nearly 40 albums, each of which has been championed by numerous critics. He’s toured for more than 30 years, bringing his vintage-style material and performances to his fervently loyal fan base at venues across the nation. This concert takes place in the Huffines Performance Hall. Tickets to this concert start at $25 and can be purchased online at LewisvilleGrand.com/tix.
Get the Carrollton Leader in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.