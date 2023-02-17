638108466833230000.jpeg
Courtesy of the City of Carrollton

Carrollton Health and Safety Fair

Bring the whole family to Carrollton’s first annual Health & Safety Fair at Standridge Stadium from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 1. This free community event will feature fun activities for kids, demonstrations by public safety officials, displays, competitions, health screenings, food, and more. The fair is designed to not only highlight city services, but also create engagement with local health and public safety resources. For more information on the event, email cpr@cityofcarrollton.com or visit cityofcarrollton.com/healthsafetyfair.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments