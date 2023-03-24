Carrollton Mayor Steve Babick will present the State of the City Address at the 15th annual Citizens’ Evening at the Carrollton Senior Center in the Texas Ballroom on Wednesday, March 29.
The free event will begin at 6 p.m. and is open to all community members. Mayor Babick’s State of the City Address will focus on new developments, programs, and events within the city. Citizens will have an opportunity to mingle with city officials and meet members of the Neighborhood Advisory Commission, learn about city services as well as volunteer opportunities throughout the community.
Health and safety fair
Bring the whole family to Carrollton’s first annual Health and Safety Fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 1 at Standridge Stadium. This free community event will feature fun activities for kids, demonstrations by public safety officials, displays, competitions, health screenings, food, and more. For more information, including demonstrations, booths, event community partners, and how to get involved, visit cityofcarrollton.com/healthsafetyfair.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
