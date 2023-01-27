The Gene Carey Animal Shelter and Adoption Center is waiving adoption fees for dogs over 20 pounds and all cats, through Saturday, Feb. 17. Regular adoption fee is normally $90. To see some of the animals up for adoption and for the adoption process visit lewisvillepets.com/adopt.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell.

