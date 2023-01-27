The Gene Carey Animal Shelter and Adoption Center is waiving adoption fees for dogs over 20 pounds and all cats, through Saturday, Feb. 17. Regular adoption fee is normally $90. To see some of the animals up for adoption and for the adoption process visit lewisvillepets.com/adopt.
Regional Neighborhood Summit
Lewisville residents are encouraged to connect with their neighbors, meet city leaders, and learn how to strengthen their community at the Regional Neighborhood Summit on Saturday, Feb. 18 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Life Safety Park, 820 S. Coppell Road. The City of Lewisville is partnering with the City of Coppell and the Town of Flower Mound for this event. It will feature a variety of information sessions presented by local leaders and industry professionals. Topics of discussion include: neighborhood conflict resolution, how to spot contractor fraud, block party planning 101, and neighborhood leadership.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
