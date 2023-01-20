The Neighborhood Partnership Office and Carrollton Parks & Recreation Department are currently accepting nominations for the city’s annual volunteer awards through 11:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 27. Award categories include Volunteer of the Year, Youth Volunteer of the Year, the Neighborhood Leadership Award, the Outstanding Community Organization Award, and the Carrollton Parks & Recreation Department’s Jimmy Porter Award. Recipients will be announced at the annual Citizens’ Evening event on Wednesday, March 29, at the Carrollton Senior Center.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

