The Neighborhood Partnership Office and Carrollton Parks & Recreation Department are currently accepting nominations for the city’s annual volunteer awards through 11:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 27. Award categories include Volunteer of the Year, Youth Volunteer of the Year, the Neighborhood Leadership Award, the Outstanding Community Organization Award, and the Carrollton Parks & Recreation Department’s Jimmy Porter Award. Recipients will be announced at the annual Citizens’ Evening event on Wednesday, March 29, at the Carrollton Senior Center.
LISD public hearing
The Lewisville ISD Board of Trustees will hold a hearing for public discussion of the 2021–2022 Texas Academic Performance Report (TAPR) in a Regular Board Meeting at the Lewisville ISD Administrative Center (1565 W. Main Street, Lewisville) on Feb. 13, 2023 at 7 p.m.
Fitch reaffirms Carrollton’s “AAA” revenue bond rating
Fitch Ratings Inc. has reaffirmed its “AAA” rating to the City of Carrollton for more than $8.4 million outstanding in waterworks and sewer system revenue refunding bonds. The rating outlook for these bonds, series 2012 and 2019, is considered stable. According to the Fitch report, contributing factors in Carrollton’s “AAA” score include the city’s exceptionally strong financial profile, low-risk capital plan focusing primarily on renewal and replacement, affordable user rates, and a stable, mature economy with above-average income levels, and average growth and unemployment.
Get the Carrollton Leader in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.