The City of Carrollton announced in late November 2022 that Roberto Arredondo would serve as the new Police Chief for the Carrollton Police Department.
Arredondo has been serving in his new role for a month now, working to reduce crime, promote community engagement, and ensure that his officers have a great work culture.
Star Local Media had the opportunity to speak with the new police chief. Here’s what we learned:
Can you start off by telling me a little bit about yourself?
Well, I'm in my 26th year of policing. I spent nearly 24 years… with Dallas Police Department and I grew up in Ellis County, which is south of Dallas, and in Maypearl and grew up there and I've always wanted to be a police officer. Even early on as a young kid, I just knew what I wanted to be and as I was growing up. My next door neighbor was a chief deputy sheriff, which is the number two person in command of the Ellis County Sheriff's Office. I grew up without a father and he was a mentor to me, and he showed me how important community policing was and building trust in the community and all around being a good guy. He did a lot for me as I was growing up without a father and just talked to me about different things and I left Maypearl to join the United States Army. I spent four years in the Army and then after the Army, I went to the Dallas Police Department. I went from a patrol officer, to gang unit officer, to detective all the way up to becoming a major, which is an appointed position to command staff. And then I was recruited to go to Victoria (Texas), to be Chief of Police in Victoria. I was there a little over two years and I saw this opportunity to come back home to the metroplex and I applied and luckily, I was selected, and I'm just so blessed to be here.
Did you always know that you wanted to be a Police Chief?
No. It wasn't in the plan. I just wanted to be a police officer and then as I got into police work and things I really enjoyed being on the streets, and I waited a good while before I started promoting, but I lost my partner in the line of duty. His car was hit from behind and he was struck by a drunk driver and Ford had a problem with the design of the Crown Victoria in those days and he died and I couldn't get him out of the car in time and the car caught fire. So shortly after that, I started thinking about, there was nothing wrong with what my plan was, you know, I don't want to say just a police officer, but he was such a great person with a unbelievable future ahead of him that I just wanted to do a little more and I dedicated my career to his life. I really haven't told that story that I dedicated my career to his life, but I felt that I was left here for a reason and I wanted to make a difference for our communities and police officers and it’s kind of when I decided to start promoting and work towards being a police chief.
With one month in, what are some notable things that have happened so far?
I love people. I love cops. I had a great relationship with the community in Victoria, where I was Chief for a little over two years. I had a great relationship with the police officers there and that was the hardest thing about leaving Victoria was those relationships that I had built there. They really became my family and I'm looking forward to an opportunity to build those same types of relationships here in Carrollton and amongst the officers. Building trust and just doing whatever I can to help the organization, help the city, help citizens. That's exciting for me because I like to call myself a people person and so if I'm able to help the officers in the organization, get to where it wants to go, then you know, that's exciting for me.
What are you most looking forward to when it comes to engaging with the Carrollton community?
Well, learning about the Carrollton community and understanding. I know our role as a police department is public safety and keeping our community safe, but one of those other things that we can do for quality of life type things, and just being there and engaging and being approachable, those are things that I want to be known for, you know, ‘Chief Arredondo is very approachable, he’s willing to listen. He believes that everybody has a seat at the table and everybody has a voice.’ What can we do together — because we really are better together — to continue making Carrollton one of the best cities in the nation?
What are some current priorities the Carrollton Police Department has for the city?
Well, I am big on reducing crime. I'm big on community engagement and I'm also very big on ensuring our officers have a great work culture and a great work environment. Those are probably my top three priorities that I want to make sure that we're taking great care of our employees and that our employees feel very supported. I know we have a very supportive city manager, very supportive Council and very supportive community and I want them to know that their police team supports them as well.
What have been the most rewarding and most challenging aspects of the job so far?
Well, it's a lot of information. It's a different system that I've not been in before, but Carrollton Police Department has such a great foundation. It's a very professional organization and so while I'm learning a lot and getting a lot of information all at once, what I'm discovering is, is that Carrollton is in a very good position, moving forward and has been for many years, but the challenge for me is that it's just a new system, and I'm meeting new people and we're just finding ways to relate to each other and work together and build that trust with each other and build those relationships. It's just a process and it takes time. I would love to just feel like I've been here, you know, 20 years, and we're just taking care of business. but we can't. We have to be very intentional in our process in our building relationships, and cultivating a great culture for our department and so it's just the ‘drinking from a firehose’ type of feeling that so much is coming at me at once.
Is there anything specific that you want to make sure you complete as police chief?
I want to make sure that, again, that our officers are very well taken care of, which we have great city support, so that's ongoing, but I want to make sure that we reduce crime, and we prevent crime. I take crime very personally. I don't want any crimes in our city, obviously, it's hard. It's impossible, probably, to have a city with no crime, but I take it very personally and I want our citizens to be as safe and I want our city to be the safest city in America and so that's something that I want to ensure that we're continuously looking at ways to reduce crime and hardened targets and making sure that we're the safest city we possibly can be.
Is there anything else you’d like our readers to know?
I would like them to know how excited I am to be here, how blessed I feel to have been selected, how much I love this community already and how much I love our officers already, and that I'm looking forward to meeting as many people as I possibly can, and that we have great support from our city manager and our mayor and council and that we're positioned for a very, very positive and successful future.
Get the Carrollton Leader in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.