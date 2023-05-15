Jonathan Scheu is passionate about public service and building community, making him a perfect fit as the Library Director for the City of Carrollton. He has worked for the city for 12 years and dedicates his time to empowering his staff and making sure the libraries have the resources they need to be successful. In his free time, Scheu enjoys spending time outdoors with his family.
Tell me a little bit about yourself.
I’ve worked for the City of Carrollton for over 12 years now, nearly six of those with the library. I was born and raised in the metroplex and have lived here most of my life. After a brief stint at Baylor University, I transferred to the University of Texas at Dallas and completed my undergraduate and graduate work in Public Administration. My wife and I moved to Carrollton five years ago and have loved watching our two daughters, five and three years old, grow and thrive in this vibrant community.
What do you do in your role as Library Director for the City of Carrollton?
In my role as Library Director, I strive to empower our amazing staff and ensure that our Carrollton Public Libraries have the resources and direction necessary to succeed. I coordinate with our city council, library board, city staff, and everyday patron feedback to form executable policies, procedures, and goals. Ultimately, it is my privilege to lead a team of dedicated professionals who share a passion for providing quality information and resources to our community.
What is your favorite part about your job?
I love hearing how a library resource has positively impacted someone’s life. From early literacy to job resources to connectivity of information and resources, libraries have a lot to offer. On a personal level, I draw a lot of satisfaction from watching my own kids discover new library offerings. Seeing them get excited as they learn to read and think creatively is something I believe every parent enjoys and getting to help provide those resources to their community is a nice bonus.
Where is your favorite place to spend time in Carrollton?
My family and I love exploring all of the diverse restaurants and unique stores along Old Denton Road and Trinity Mills Road. There’s always something delicious and intriguing to discover. The area has been a favorite destination for me and my wife even before we had kids and moved to Carrollton. Now that we’re here, having access to old favorites and new finds alike right in our local backyard is almost too convenient!
What are some of your favorite books or authors?
I’m honestly not sure I could narrow it down to individual titles. My favorite genres tend to be fantasy and science fiction. I particularly enjoy a story that can challenge traditional perspectives and make the reader consider something in a new way. I have an admitted soft spot for authors who incorporate a heavy dose of satire and humor in their writing, notably Douglas Adams, Terry Pratchett, and Iain M. Banks.
What are you passionate about?
I am passionate about public service and building community. Despite the headlines, I believe there is so much more that unites us than divides us. I earnestly believe that when people come together for a common cause, there’s no problem too big to be solved.
Who or what inspires you?
I am very fortunate to have found an occupation and employer that attracts inspirational figures. As such, I find inspiration all around me, in my coworkers (at the Carrollton Public Library and throughout the city), in our elected and appointed officials, in our dedicated partners and volunteers, and especially in our enthusiastic patrons and library cheerleaders. All of whom exhibit the values of public service and giving back in one fashion or another.
What are some things that the Carrollton libraries offer that most people aren't aware of?
Libraries are SO much more than books! In addition to physical materials, we offer over 200,000 eBooks, eAudiobooks, digital magazines and newspapers — all available remotely from the comfort of your home on your personal device. We also provide internet connectivity via public PCs and mobile hotspots, community spaces for meetings and collaborations, programs and classes for audiences of all ages and interests, and workforce and social resources for those in transition.
What do you like to do in your free time?
Just about anything outdoors. My kids are playground aficionados and have a fine appreciation for the plethora of parks Carrollton has to offer. We also enjoy Carrollton’s extensive trail system and love biking up and down the Blue Trail as a family. After a busy weekend, a lazy Sunday afternoon at 3 Nations Brewing is our ideal wind down.
Please share anything else that you would like our readers to know.
If you don’t already have a Carrollton Public Library card, get one! They’re free for all Carrollton residents and open up entire worlds of entertainment, self-improvement, continuing education, and access to information, both digital and physical. If you’re already a Carrollton library user and want to help support the library or just get involved, consider volunteering or contributing to our Friends of the Carrollton Public Library group. We couldn’t do what we do without our friends!
