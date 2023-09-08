C-FB ISD Logo
House Bill 3 (HB3) has been a crucial topic discussed in school board meetings and among parents in the Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD since it was newly implemented as of Sept. 1.

The Texas legislature enrolled HB3 during the 88th regular legislative session, which requires a minimum of one armed security officer during school hours at each district campus. The bill defines an armed security officer as a school district peace officer, a school resource officer, or an armed commissioned peace officer employed as security personnel under Section 37.081 of the Texas Education Code.


Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

