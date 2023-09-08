House Bill 3 (HB3) has been a crucial topic discussed in school board meetings and among parents in the Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD since it was newly implemented as of Sept. 1.
The Texas legislature enrolled HB3 during the 88th regular legislative session, which requires a minimum of one armed security officer during school hours at each district campus. The bill defines an armed security officer as a school district peace officer, a school resource officer, or an armed commissioned peace officer employed as security personnel under Section 37.081 of the Texas Education Code.
Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD announced its plans for safely implementing the bill into the district.
After the Uvalde school shooting in 2022, CFBISD leaders and school board members took a proactive response, putting the district in a good position to implement the state's new requirements, however, additional safety measures are necessary to be fully compliant with the law.
The district has been partnering with police departments in the four cities where campuses are located for several years. This includes Carrollton, Farmers Branch, Dallas and Irving. School resource officers are positioned at each high school and middle school, with additional school resource officers alternating at elementary schools.
This past school year, CFBISD introduced 25 Level II (unarmed) security officers across the district to help increase the safety presence at each school.
In order to meet HB3, the district must advance its Level II security officers to a Level III certification. Level III officers are armed security personnel who have successfully passed Texas Department of Public Safety Level III training.
For several months, the district has been working to train its existing officers for Level III compliance, while also recruiting new police officers and existing Level III personnel for the district. Additional CFBISD safety and training measures include psychological testing, firearms scoring standards, and Emergency Response Training, to name a few.
The district will have a “good cause exception” in place that was made available by state officials, allowing CFBISD and districts across the state to continue to strategically consider the safest and most efficient ways of implementing the new law across campuses.
As for when students and parents will see Level II officers at campuses, CFBISD security officers will remain unarmed and continue operating in their current capacity while the district researches compliance and legalities. District security officers will need to obtain Level III certification, along with additional training measures, before being authorized to carry new weapons on campus. The district did not specify any specific dates.
Armed security resource officers will continue to operate at CFBISD high school and middle school campuses, as well as roving security resource officers at elementary schools.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
