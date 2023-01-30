Travis Caperton oversees the day-to-day operations of Carrollton’s Animal Services Division. When he’s not working, Caperton can be found traveling with his family or learning how to play guitar.
Tell me a little bit about yourself.
I was born and raised in Carrollton/Farmers Branch and attended CFBISD. I'm proud to call Carrollton my home, along with my wife, Tami, our two sons, Chase (16) and Caleb (11), and our two dogs, Remi and Jett.
What do you do in your role as Animal Services Manager?
I oversee the day-to-day operations of the Animal Services Division. This includes the animal services officers in the field and the Animal Adoption Center.
How long have you been with the city of Carrollton?
I started with Carrollton in September 2008 and I've been in this role with Animal Services since August 2021.
What is your favorite part about your job?
It's really difficult to narrow it down to one thing. I, and the entire Animals Services team, find great joy in watching people leave the Animal Adoption Center with their newest family member. We work hard to ensure animals are placed in a loving "furr-ever" home, so it's very rewarding to see that happen and to hear updates of how well they are doing. Also, the love that our Carrollton residents show for the animals and this team is amazing. Whether it's a donation, a thank you note, or stopping by our booth during an event or festival to say hi, it's awe-inspiring to see how much our community cares.
How did you know this career was something you wanted to pursue?
Ever since I was a kid, I've always known I wanted to help people and serve my community. In this position, I'm able to do both. There's also the added benefit of serving members of this community (the animals) that don't have their own voice.
Where is your favorite place to spend time in Carrollton?
I really enjoy walking around our neighborhood and our convenient greenbelt trails with my wife and dogs. At 6-foot-6, I'm a big guy who loves food, and there are SO many great restaurant options here in Carrollton.
What are you passionate about?
I'm passionate about serving the city I grew up around and live in. I really enjoy providing education to our residents, and that is one of our top priorities at Animal Services. I can't tell you how many times a simple conversation has positively changed someone's view of our urban wildlife or helped them better understand or improve their ability to be a responsible pet owner.
Who or what inspires you?
My parents. They both had public service careers that spanned a combined total of 50+ years! Even now, in their retirement they still serve the public and strive to continue improving the community they live in.
What do you like to do in your free time?
My wife and I have made travel a priority with our family, whether it be weekend trips around Texas, road trips across America, or cruises and flights abroad. I've also played the drums for much of my life and over the past year have picked up learning to play the guitar. I'm still very much a beginner but it's fun and a great way to decompress.
What kind of legacy do you hope to leave?
My predecessor did a great job leading Animal Services for over 20 years. My goal is to pick up where he left off and continue building this amazing Animal Services team to always provide better, faster and friendlier service to achieve council's vision of ensuring Carrollton is the community that families and businesses want to call home. Selfishly, I'm also committed to changing certain stereotypes that a small number of animal shelters around the nation have created in the past. We're very proud of our facility and love to show it off. We also work very hard to provide exceptional care for the animals during their stay with us. I believe the recent bond approval by our residents demonstrated that the community agrees and has entrusted us to expand and make a few upgrades to the facility, such as a medical suite to further the level of care we can provide our animals, a "cat-io" play room to show off our available cats, and additional "get to know you" rooms for people to meet their next family member. The entire Animal Services team shares this same commitment, and we will strive to achieve our goal of erasing those less-positive perceptions.
Get the Carrollton Leader in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.