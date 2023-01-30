Carrollton profile 129.jpeg
Courtesy of Travis Caperton

Travis Caperton oversees the day-to-day operations of Carrollton’s Animal Services Division. When he’s not working, Caperton can be found traveling with his family or learning how to play guitar.

Tell me a little bit about yourself.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments