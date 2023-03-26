The Parks and Recreation Department in Carrollton is taking strides to keep up with the growing needs of seniors in the community.
One of the ways the department is able to keep up with the needs of seniors is through the Senior Center Advisory Council. This group works with parks and recreation staff to provide direct input and feedback from members, allowing the department to provide programs and events that address the needs of the community.
The department's senior center, which is overseen by City of Carrollton Recreation Supervisor Jacob Walker, is a vital resource for the community's active adult population.
"We listen to our members and value their preferences," Walker said. "We constantly evaluate the benefits of programs and events, ensuring they address the needs of the community and our members."
The department's flexibility and openness also allows them to offer a variety of programs to the community.
"If we have the resources to provide a program, we'll do our best to deliver it," he said. "Community support through sponsorships has been immensely valuable in our efforts to provide quality programs."
Looking to the future, the department hopes to continue the senior center's role as a leader in active adult recreation for the region. They also hope to shed the stigma associated with the name "senior center" and encourage all active adults to check out the facility and its programs.
While the senior center offers a variety of programs and activities, one of the most popular is its aerobics classes. The weekly classes regularly draw a large crowd and are high in the ranks along with weekly games of Bingo and Thursday night dance, which have long been staples of the senior center.
“The Carrollton Senior Center prides itself on being a unique and safe place for fellowship, fitness, and fun,” Walker said. “We encourage all community members, ages 50 and older, to stop by and check out the facility and all it has to offer for those wishing to maintain an active lifestyle.”
To learn more about the Carrollton Senior Center, visit the city of Carrollton’s website.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
