The Parks and Recreation Department in Carrollton is taking strides to keep up with the growing needs of seniors in the community.

One of the ways the department is able to keep up with the needs of seniors is through the Senior Center Advisory Council. This group works with parks and recreation staff to provide direct input and feedback from members, allowing the department to provide programs and events that address the needs of the community.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

