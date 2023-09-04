Autumn Chavez started volunteering with Lovepacs in 2015, and became executive director of the organization in 2019. Lovepacs is a nonprofit organization that works directly with school counselors and administrators to provide meals for local students who experience food insecurity. As executive director, Chavez does a little bit of everything and hopes to add more schools to the organization’s serving area in the future.
Tell our readers a little bit about yourself.
I live in Frisco with my wonderful husband Robbie and our dog Oscar. I have two sons (junior at University of Arizona and a freshman at Texas Tech) and two stepchildren, one at Stephen F. Austin State University, and the other is a sophomore in high school. I have always loved volunteering, and I now get to do it for a job. In my spare time I love reading, yoga, hiking, spending time with my family and traveling.
How long have you been involved with Lovepacs?
I started volunteering with my boys in 2015. I wanted a fun place to volunteer alongside my boys, and Lovepacs was the perfect option. There is no age requirement for volunteering at Lovepacs. I became the executive director in 2019.
What do you do in your role as Executive Director of Lovepacs?
I am the only paid employee at Lovepacs, and right now I work part time. I am responsible for managing all of the Lovepacs chapters. Each chapter is run by two leaders who are volunteers, so I am responsible for making sure they have the support they need to be able to run their pantries successfully. I am also responsible for applying for grants and building relationships with local corporations, churches, etc. Right now I am able to do just a little of everything. I love my job and love my leaders.
What are some goals you have for the future of the organization?
Our goal is to be able to add more schools to our serving area. We know there are many more kids who are in need of food assistance, so our goal is to be able to feed those kiddos in need. This means we must add more community partners who can help support us by providing food or monetary donations. We also hope to expand our serving area by adding more cities. We constantly have people reach out and ask us to bring Lovepacs to their city.
What are some ways Lovepacs makes an impact on the community?
We are a nonprofit volunteer-led organization that is entirely dependent upon community and corporate donations. Working directly with school counselors and administrators, we provide meals for local children who experience food insecurity. Lovepacs is devoted to providing access to quality meals and therefore improving the education of students in our community. This past year, we fed over 8,000 kids during the winter break, which was up from 6,000 the year before. We also make an impact on the community by providing opportunities for people of all ages to give back to their community. We provide volunteer opportunities for groups to get together to bless those in need. We are also educating the community about food insecurity. It is a real problem in our schools and neighborhoods, and we have found that people aren't aware there are kids at their local school who come to school hungry and go home to a house where food might not be available.
How can the community get involved with Lovepacs?
Donate money or food to the Lovepacs chapter closest to you, sponsor a school or child, collect food, host a pack, deliver boxes, make meal/cake kits and volunteer in one of our pantries with your family, church group, rotary or work family.
What kind of legacy do you hope to leave?
I hope to leave a legacy of being a blessing to others each and every day.
Please share anything else you'd like our readers to know.
We would love for your readers to check out Lovepacs and learn more about how they can give back to their community by feeding kids in need.
