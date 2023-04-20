Carrollton City Council.png

Newly-named Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD Superintendent Dr. Wendy Eldredge.

 Courtesy of Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD

During the Carrollton City Council work session on Tuesday, April 18, newly-named Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD Superintendent Dr. Wendy Eldredge came to introduce herself to the city.

Dr. Eldredge was unanimously voted at the next CFBISD superintendent in a special called board meeting on Tuesday, March 21. Dr. Eldredge most recently served as the superintendent of Crandall ISD and has more than 30 years of experience in education.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments