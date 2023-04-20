During the Carrollton City Council work session on Tuesday, April 18, newly-named Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD Superintendent Dr. Wendy Eldredge came to introduce herself to the city.
Dr. Eldredge was unanimously voted at the next CFBISD superintendent in a special called board meeting on Tuesday, March 21. Dr. Eldredge most recently served as the superintendent of Crandall ISD and has more than 30 years of experience in education.
"Dr. Eldredge brings tremendous experience, dedication, and heart to this role," said CFBISD Board of Trustees President Dr. Les Black. “Our community and staff told us they wanted an educational leader who could build a trusting culture, embrace diversity, attract and retain teachers, and of course produce results for students. We are elated that we have found that educational leader in Dr. Wendy Eldredge. We cannot wait to welcome her into our learning community.”
The CFBISD Board of Trustees began the search for a new superintendent in Dec. 2022. The district received applications from across the country and selected Dr. Eldredge after interviewing multiple qualified candidates.
“The board would also like to publicly thank Mr. Brian Moersch for his service as an interim superintendent,” said Dr. Black. “His broad experience, deep knowledge and calm leadership were critical in guiding our district through this difficult period of transition and ensuring that we continued to move forward in the service of our mission. He is a major asset for CFBISD and the board is grateful for his dedicated service.”
Dr. Eldredge was named Crandall ISD Superintendent in 2019. She previously served in Garland ISD as Assistant Superintendent of Safety & Operations and Area Director of the South Garland K-12 feeder pattern, which encompassed 10 campuses and 8,200 students. She was also a principal at two schools and one academy campus and served in various capacities researching and developing curriculum. Her career began in Dallas ISD as a teacher and curriculum specialist.
Eldredge received her Doctorate of Curriculum & Instruction and Superintendent's Certificate from Texas A&M-Commerce. Her Master's degreein Educational Administration and Bachelor of Science degree in Education was earned from Kansas State University.
While in Crandall ISD, her accomplishments include the passage of a $365-million bond election in May 2022, including a successful secondary proposition for a new Fine Arts Center. Dr. Eldredge has completed several Harvard University Graduate School of Education programs, including "The Art of Leadership, School Turnaround, and Leadership: An Evolving Vision." She is also Regional Director for Raise Your Hand Texas, a non-profit organization supporting programmatic initiatives structured to identify, pilot, and scale systemic improvements in public education.
She was the first-ever president of the Dallas-area Region 10 Chapter of the Texas Council of Women School Executives. She is also a past member of Southern Methodist University's District Leadership Fellows—a strengths-based leadership development program run by the Institute for Leadership Impact at SMU. She is also an elected member of the Texas UIL Legislative Council.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
