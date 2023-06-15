Last week, Dr. Robin Stout was named the chief technology officer for CFBISD.
She most recently served as the senior director of digital learning for the district and has previously served in Lewisville ISD and Marion County School District as an administrator in the curriculum and technology departments, an instructional specialist, a campus librarian, and an English language arts teacher. She has also taught graduate-level courses as an adjunct professor for Texas Woman’s University and Dallas Baptist University.
Dr. Stout holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Pennsylvania State University, a Master of Education from the University of Florida, and a Doctorate in Educational Leadership from Dallas Baptist University. She also completed school librarian certification coursework from Texas Woman’s University, received a Principal Certification from Concordia University of Texas, and was a member of the Lilead Fellows Program at the University of Maryland iSchool.
She has also published and presented at the state, national, and international levels on the digital learning environment, 1:1 computing programs, and transformative educational practices. She holds the national Certified Education Technology Leader (CETL) credential.
Learn more about CFBISD’s new chief technology officer below.
Tell our readers a little bit about yourself.
I was born and raised in Pennsylvania. My parents were both educators; my father taught math and computer science and my mother was an elementary teacher, guidance counselor and principal. Most of their friends were teachers as well, so my brother and I grew up listening to stories about the joys and challenges of teaching. As adults, we joined the “family business” — I became a teacher and my brother married one! My daughter caught the teaching bug as well. She plans to become a culinary instructor. She is currently a swim instructor while she takes courses at UTA and Tarrant County College.
What are you most excited about when it comes to your new role as Chief Technology Officer?
I am most excited about the opportunity to make a meaningful impact on the students of CFBISD. It is gratifying to be a part of a team that empowers teachers, students and staff with tools and resources they need to succeed in the digital age. I hope to continue building positive relationships within the CFB community and promoting a culture of technology integration and innovation in my new role.
Can you talk a little bit about your prior experience at school districts across North Texas?
Prior to joining CFBISD three and a half years ago as the senior director of digital learning, I was in Lewisville ISD for almost 14 years. I was a librarian at Lewisville High School for three years and an instructional specialist for three years. I was then hired as an administrator in the technology and learning and teaching departments. My daughter graduated last year from Marcus High School.
What will you be doing in your new role as Chief Technology Officer?
My responsibility, as CTO, is to lead the amazing team in the technology department as we align technology with the district's educational goals and facilitate the effective technology integration to support teaching, learning and administrative functions in the district. This includes ensuring that the district network and technology infrastructure is reliable, secure and scalable to meet the needs of students, teachers, and staff. We also take measures to protect student and staff information by implementing security protocols and educating staff and students on data privacy best practices. The digital learning team supports teachers in effectively integrating technology into the curriculum to enhance teaching and learning by providing professional development and resources to help teachers leverage digital tools to create engaging learning experiences.
How did you know this career was something you wanted to pursue?
When I first began my career in education as an 8th grade English Language Arts teacher, I never would have imagined I’d be in this role! I just followed my heart one step at a time.
What do you like to do in your free time?
On the weekends, I can be found working on renovations around the house. I also like to watch college and professional football and hockey games. During breaks from school, I usually visit my family in Pennsylvania and Florida. I also collect rescue dogs; I have a beaglemation (beagle-dalmation mix), a cataweenie (catahoula-dachshund mix), and a yellow bassador (basset-lab mix).
What are you passionate about?
I am passionate about investigating new and emerging technologies with my “teacher hat” on. I love reading about advancements in 3D printing, robotics, augmented/virtual/mixed reality and artificial intelligence to imagine ways they could be used with students.
This past year, the district launched Innovation Academy, which was a collaborative effort between several departments and the CFB Education Foundation to provide a group of teachers with year-long professional development, support and encouragement as they tried innovative approaches to student learning. I am passionate about this type of project and thrilled to see it expand for next year. https://www.cfbisd.edu/staff-portal/innovation-academy (check out the amazing videos our innovators created to highlight their projects!)
Get the Carrollton Leader in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.