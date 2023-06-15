CFBISD chief technology officer.jpeg

Dr. Robin Stout, who was recently named the chief technology officer for Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD.

 Courtesy of Dr. Robin Stout

Last week, Dr. Robin Stout was named the chief technology officer for CFBISD.

She most recently served as the senior director of digital learning for the district and has previously served in Lewisville ISD and Marion County School District as an administrator in the curriculum and technology departments, an instructional specialist, a campus librarian, and an English language arts teacher. She has also taught graduate-level courses as an adjunct professor for Texas Woman’s University and Dallas Baptist University.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

