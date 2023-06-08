Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) officials provided an update to the Carrollton City Council recently on the future of transit, the Silver Line service, and more.
DART was created in 1983 and has 13 member cities, which includes Addison, Carrollton, Cockrell Hill, Dallas, Farmers Branch, Garland, Glenn Heights, Highland Park, Irving, Plano, Richardson, Rowlett, and University Park. The company’s budget this year is $1.74 billion.
Rider experience has been a real focus for the agency in the past few years. Safe, clean, and secure has been the goal and between the board and the staff, some efforts that have been made include additional security personnel, security cameras and new video management system, elevator attendants, seat replacement, and the DART Clean Team Initiative.
DART ZOOM is the agency’s new bus network that launched in Jan. of last year and since its implementation, has new and improved routes, streamlined stops, improved service frequencies, and more.
“The future of transit and how we move around and how you got to city hall tonight, I think a lot of that’s about to change,” said Doug Hrbacek, DART board member who represents Carrollton. “No one was really familiar with Uber or Lyft 10 to 15 years ago, so that’s all changing and we’re working to adapt that technology into transit services, so I’m excited to see where this goes as we continue to drive the cost of those trips down.”
The Silver Line service is a 26-mile coordinator starting from Shiloh Rd. in Plano running to the west and tying into Terminal B at DFW airport. The Silver Line touches seven cities with 10 stations and will likely operate daily between 5 a.m. and 11 p.m. on 30-minute peak and 60-minute off peak headways.
It connects with TEXRail commuter rail line at the DFW airport, DART Orange Line to Irving, DART Green Line at Downtown Carrollton, and DART Red and Orange Lines in Richardson. Vehicles are currently being tested in Pueblo and the first vehicles will arrive in Texas in early summer of this year. For the Downtown Carrollton Station specifically, the design inspiration is focused on movement.
When it comes to major upcoming activities in Carrollton, DART will continue drill shafts and bridge substructure of seven bridges along Belt Line west of Luna Rd., the agency will begin setting superstructure beams along Belt Line west of Lune Rd., continued installation of concrete flumes between trackwork and DART ROW, and much more.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
