DART in Carrollton

The DART Silver Line is expected to go through seven cities, including Carrollton, Coppell and Plano.

Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) officials provided an update to the Carrollton City Council recently on the future of transit, the Silver Line service, and more.

DART was created in 1983 and has 13 member cities, which includes Addison, Carrollton, Cockrell Hill, Dallas, Farmers Branch, Garland, Glenn Heights, Highland Park, Irving, Plano, Richardson, Rowlett, and University Park. The company’s budget this year is $1.74 billion.

