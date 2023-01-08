This week’s events focus on art at the Lewisville Grand Theater, helpful classes at the Carrollton Public Library, and Carrollton’s annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day Parade. Take a look at the top five events for the week of Jan. 8.
Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day Parade
Celebrate Martin Luther King, Jr. Day by watching a free memorial parade through the streets of Carrollton on Saturday, Jan. 14. The parade starts at 10 a.m. on Rainwater Lane behind Carrollton City Hall. It will then proceed west to Josey Lane; south on Josey Lane to Keller Springs Road; east on Keller Springs Road to Kelly Boulevard; south on Kelly Boulevard to end at Ted Polk Middle School. The parade is sponsored by Christ Community Connection, Inc., in partnership with the City of Carrollton and the Carrollton-Farmers Branch Independent School District.
Abstract Art Exhibit
Visit the Lewisville Grand Theater between Jan. 7 and Feb. 4 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. to see how members of the Visual Art League of Lewisville interpret Abstraction. This juried art show encourages artists to explore geometric abstraction, cubism, action painting, color field painting, and more.
Art Talk
Join the Visual Art League of Lewisville for its monthly general meeting at Lewisville Grand Theater on Jan. 10 from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Each month in conjunction with the general meeting, VAL produces an “Art Talk” series of known speakers and art demonstrations. This month’s presenter is Randall M. Good, a local artist, author, and speaker. He will be sharing a ceiling project that he has been commissioned to do. As part of his presentation, Randall will discuss the commissions process, working with patrons, as well as techniques he has found success with. He will share sketches, drawings, as well as one of the completed ceilings.
Computer Basics Class
Learn basic computer skills with the Carrollton Public Library at Computer Basics from 6 to 7:30 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 10, at Josey Ranch Lake Library. Registration is required. This program is part of the Library’s Computer Skills courses for adults. Each month library patrons are invited to learn about computer basics, Microsoft Word, and Microsoft Excel, with classes available at both Josey Ranch Lake Library and Hebron & Josey Library. For more information or to register for the Jan. 10 course, visit www.cityofcarrollton.com/library and select Computer Classes under Programs & Events.
Financial Fitness: The Power of Budgeting
Join the Carrollton Public Library from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 10, as they kick off this spring’s Financial Literacy series with Financial Fitness – The Power of Budgeting. Learn the value of creating and maintaining a budget, examine the differences between wants and needs, and set personal spending, savings, and debt repayment goals with an official Edward Jones representative. For more information about the Library’s various Financial Literacy courses, visit www.cityofcarrollton.com/library and select Financial Programs under Programs & Events.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
