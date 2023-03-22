During the Lewisville Independent School District Board of Trustees meeting on Monday, March 20, school staff provided a student learning update focused on school board goals for third grade reading and math.
At the Sept. 12, 2022 board meeting, the LISD school board approved the campus and district goals as well as the District Improvement Plan. The approved district goals stated that by the end of the 2022-23 school year, 75.7% of all third grade students would score 494 or higher on Istation Math or achieve goals set in IEPs in mathematics, and that by the end of the 2022-23 school year, 77.8% of all third grade students would meet grade level on ISIP or achieve goals set by IEPs in reading.
For the third grade reading and math measurement, LISD administered Istation Reading and Istation Math to all third grade students in January to monitor MOY reading and math levels, progress and determine student instructional needs.
Istation Reading updated several scoring mechanisms for the 2022-23 school year, which included renorming and a new scale scoring that links K-5 assessments.
The goals of renorming were to create a vertical scale, update the norms, extend Lexile measures down to pre-kindergarten, and improve growth reporting. The new norms are based on pre-pandemic data from the 2018-2019 school year and this decision was based on field research, pre-K through eighth grade national reading data, academic studies, and consulting services.
For new scale scoring that links K-5 assessments, K-3 and 4-5 were on separate scales so the district was unable to evaluate growth from third to fourth grade. Now, the new standards require students to make a greater increase in ISIP scores from BOY to MOY in order to remain in TIER 1 or advance to TIER 1 than in previous years.
For the 2022-23 academic year, three campuses met the target for the district’s third grade reading goal. Seventeen campuses were within 10% of the target, 10 campuses were within 10-20% of the target, and 10 campuses were more than 20% away from the target.
In order to reach the district’s goals, staff is conducting ongoing professional development and curriculum support. This includes spring literacy check-ins to focus on individual student reports, small grouping strategies, and instructional frameworks, focused collaboration on any campus where they were not on track to meet the target, training utilizing learning labs on multiple campuses, and more.
2020-21 was the baseline year for LISD to utilize Istation Math as an assessment for student progress. Staff cited that one strength of Istation Math is that it requires students to utilize different strategies to answer questions since students typically rely on areas of strength and this requires them to think differently.
For the 2022-23 academic year, 15 campuses met the target, 10 campuses were within 10% of the target, nine campuses were within 10-20% of the target, and six campuses were more than 20% away from the target.
For learning and teaching support for math, the district is focusing on additional online checkpoints aligned to the new STAAR redesign added to the curriculum, training utilizing learning labs at multiple campuses, and many more strategies.
Staff is continuing to monitor campus and district progress relating to the board goals and the district improvement plan goals. In June, staff will provide an update on EOY board goals for student learning.
Get the Carrollton Leader in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.