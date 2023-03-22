During the Lewisville Independent School District Board of Trustees meeting on Monday, March 20, school staff provided a student learning update focused on school board goals for third grade reading and math.

At the Sept. 12, 2022 board meeting, the LISD school board approved the campus and district goals as well as the District Improvement Plan. The approved district goals stated that by the end of the 2022-23 school year, 75.7% of all third grade students would score 494 or higher on Istation Math or achieve goals set in IEPs in mathematics, and that by the end of the 2022-23 school year, 77.8% of all third grade students would meet grade level on ISIP or achieve goals set by IEPs in reading.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

