Lewisville ISD announced Wednesday that all campuses and facilities will be closed Thursday due to winter weather in the area.

Buses are scheduled to run their normal times and routes Wednesday, with expected delays.

All after-school activities are canceled Wednesday. Elementary extended school day services will remain open on their normal operating hours, closing at 6:30 p.m., but families are encouraged to pick students up from their schools earlier than 6:30 if possible.

All classes and campus activities for Thursday are canceled. Classes and activities for Friday are still under review. If further cancellations are necessary, families will be notified immediately. 

