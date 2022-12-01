Lewisville Independent School District focuses on four key areas for the district’s legislative priorities for the 2022-2023 school year: student learning, student experience, resource stewardship, and community engagement.

For student learning, LISD aims to advocate for an accountability system that focuses on improvement, is forward-facing, and not stigmatizing. LISD takes two stances when it comes to student learning, accounting for all student’s abilities and understanding that HB 3906 online assessments require infrastructure investments.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

