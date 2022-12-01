Lewisville Independent School District focuses on four key areas for the district’s legislative priorities for the 2022-2023 school year: student learning, student experience, resource stewardship, and community engagement.
For student learning, LISD aims to advocate for an accountability system that focuses on improvement, is forward-facing, and not stigmatizing. LISD takes two stances when it comes to student learning, accounting for all student’s abilities and understanding that HB 3906 online assessments require infrastructure investments.
To address these stances, the district is asking to include data points beyond standardized assessments in the A-F accountability system. Alternate data sources could include: local formative assessments, GPA and grades, engagement in co-curriculars and extra-curriculars, engagement in fine arts, community services, and stakeholder survey data. For infrastructure investments, the district hopes to increase oversight on the costs, logistical challenges, and technical barriers associated with transitioning to online state testing. The approximate cost to LISD is $10 million a year to meet TEA requirements, which doesn’t include cost of staff.
Next, the district aims to prioritize student experience through advocating for chances to Texas Reading Academies, accelerating learning regulations that could help improve student and educator efficiency and prioritizing thriving, productive lives.
To address these stances, LISD is working to identify long-term funding solutions for HB 3 and HB 4545 requirements and the approximate cost to LISD for HB 4545 is $2 million and for Reading Academies is $4 million. They are also aiming to reduce time commitments required by HB 3 and HB 4545.
The district is also working to dedicate funding to support wellness initiatives for employees including wellness sessions and screening, onsite counseling and training supports, and other supports. Support programs would strengthen the teacher pipeline and incentivize educator professions.
Third in key areas for focus in the district is resource stewardship where LISD is working to advocate for comprehensive property tax reforms that will ensure property tax revenue generated in the school district stays in the school district. To keep school district dollars in the district, there are several things LISD wants to accomplish including changing the property tax schedule timeline, increasing the basic allotment, and more. To see a full list of ways the district is looking to keep school district dollars in the district, visit www.lisd.net.
The final legislative priority is community engagement. The district is aiming to advocate for education equity among traditional public schools, charter schools, or vouchers where entities and/or individuals receive public funds. LISD focuses on the stance that public dollars require public accountability.
To address this, the district is aiming to ensure any diversion of public funds to a non-publicly accountable individual and/or institutions will require compliance to all state accountability measures. This includes financial transparency, public reporting and open meeting requirements, and state standardized testing.
LISD also wants to support policies and practices that inform parents of their existing parental rights and responsibilities. The district believes parental engagement is essential in each student’s achievement and academic success. This stance can be addressed by strengthening communication of Texas Education Code Chapter 26, which covers parental rights and responsibilities, and ensuring local parent and community member voices in their respective districts are prioritized over those outside the district.
More information about LISD legislative priorities can be found on the district’s website.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
