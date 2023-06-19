Logan Halleman Flower Mound

Flower Mound senior Logan Halleman has been named to the Texas Girls Coaches Association all-state team.

 By David Wolman | Star Local Media

Lewisville ISD's baseball and softball teams had quite the season on the field, with Flower Mound capturing their second state title in baseball and first since 2014.

The Jaguars had pitcher Jacob Gholston and junior third baseman/pitcher Josh Glaser earn their way onto the Texas High School Baseball Coaches Association all-state first team.

