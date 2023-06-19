Lewisville ISD's baseball and softball teams had quite the season on the field, with Flower Mound capturing their second state title in baseball and first since 2014.
The Jaguars had pitcher Jacob Gholston and junior third baseman/pitcher Josh Glaser earn their way onto the Texas High School Baseball Coaches Association all-state first team.
Gholston, who earned District 6-6A pitcher of the year, was 12-2 with 111 strikeouts and a stingy 0.96 ERA. Glaser, named the 6-6A utility player of the year, started the Class 6A state championship game vs. Pearland and for the season hit .325 with 22 RBI and had a 1.23 ERA.
Hebron sent longtime head coach Steve Stone into retirement in style by winning the District 6-6A title and going two rounds deep in the postseason.
Senior center fielder Aden Howard was placed on the THSCA all-state first team after he hit .304 with five home runs, 18 stolen bases and scored 25 runs. Sophomore pitcher Marcos Paz showed why he will be a big part of the future going forward for Hebron, which will now be led by former Frisco head coach Corey Farra. Paz finished 7-3 with a 1.69 ERA and 90 strikeouts, earning a spot on the all-state third team for his efforts.
On the softball field, Flower Mound bounced back from an injury-riddle 2022 campaign and no postseason berth to make the regional semifinals.
One of those players that bounced back from injury was senior pitcher Landrie Harris, who was named the District 6-6A pitcher of the year and subsequently to the TGCA all-state team. Harris recovered from offseason shoulder surgery to go 17-3 with one save, 226 strikeouts, 35 walks, 56 hits, and 19 earned runs in 126.2 innings.
Senior shortstop Logan Halleman also landed on the all-state after she put forth a District 6-6A co-MVP season. Halleman, who was recently named the DFW FastPitch Association Class 6A Player of the Year, hit a whopping .605 with 56 stolen bases, two home runs, 24 RBIs and five triples.
Lewisville junior shortstop Paislie Allen earned her onto the all-state team following a season in which she hit .557 with 10 doubles, four triples, eight home runs, 20 RBIs, four runs, 19 stolen bases and 26 walks. She garnered District 6-6A defensive player of the year honors after she fielded .947 with just four errors on 76 total chances.
The Colony second baseman Madison Levsey and utility Sabrina Wick cracked the all-state team after helping to lead the Lady Cougars to their 12th straight postseason berth.
Wick was also the recipient of the District 9-5A utility player of the year after she hit .504 with 55 runs scored, eight triples, three home runs and 38 stolen bases.
Levsey, named the district's co-defensive player of the year, hit .294.
