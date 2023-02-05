This week in Carrollton and Lewisville, there are several events going on at your local library and music at the Lewisville Grand Theater. Take a look at five things to do in the Leader communities this week.
Computer basics class
Learn basic computer skills with the Carrollton Public Library at a computer basics class from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 6, at Hebron & Josey Library. This program is part of the Library’s Computer Skills courses for adults. Each month library patrons are invited to learn about Computer Basics, Microsoft Word, and Microsoft Excel, with classes available at both Josey Ranch Lake Library and Hebron & Josey Library. Registration is required and is currently open. For more information or to register for the Feb. 6 course, visit cityofcarrollton.com/library and select Computer Classes under Programs & Events or call 972-466-4800.
Valentine Factory
Create colorful valentines for family and friends during the Lewisville Public Library’s Valentine Factory event. Supplies will be provided by the library and this is a come-and-go event with no ticket or registration required. The Valentine Factory is for families with children of all ages and will take place on Tuesday, Feb. 7 from 5 to 6 p.m. in the Bennett Program Room of the Lewisville Public Library.
Ready or Not: Preparing for the Unexpected
All adults are invited to Josey Ranch Lake Library from 6 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 7 for a free presentation on preparing for life’s unexpected turns. This program, presented by an Edward Jones representative, will discuss protecting your family’s financial resources when life takes an unplanned detour. No registration is required. To learn more about the Carrollton Public Library’s various financial literacy programs and events, visit cityofcarrollton.com/library and select Financial Programs under Programs & Events or call 972-466-4800.
Lewisville Lake Symphony
On Feb. 10 at 7:30 p.m. at the Lewisville Grand Theater, classical music meets jazz when the Lewisville Lake Symphony performs music by Gershwin, Milhaud, and Ibert, all 20th century composers whose classical compositions were greatly influenced by American jazz. George Gershwin’s “Rhapsody in Blue” features brilliant performer and dedicated teacher Pamela Mia Paul, Regents Professor of Piano at the world-renowned College of Music at the University of North Texas. Tickets for the symphony can be purchased at www.LewisvilleSymphony.org.
African-American Read-In
Bring the whole family to Josey Ranch Lake Library on Sunday, Feb. 12, from 4 to 5 p.m. to hear select excerpts from stories, poems, and songs written by African American authors at the African-American Read-In. Special guests will read from some of their favorite selections at this special event, presented by the Carrollton Public Library and Professional Achievers for Community Excellence (PACE). Children and teens will receive a free book penned by African American authors while supplies last. For more information about this event, visit cityofcarrollton.com/library and select the African-American Read-In under Programs & Events, or call 972-466-4800. To learn more about PACE, visit PACEdfw.org.
