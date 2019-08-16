Life-sized panther lifts school spirit at Carrollton's Polk Middle School

If you’ve entered the foyer of Polk Middle School recently you might have noticed something different. The school is now the owner of its own life-sized steel panther thanks to a project done by the district’s maintenance team.
Kelly O’Sullivan, Polk Middle School principal, said the foyer at the school has always been beautiful, open and reflective of the district’s AVID culture, but the newly-built panther has added another dynamic.
"That school spirit, who we are as Polk nation, that piece wasn’t there, and we didn’t realize how much that was missing until this project," she said. "Now we can’t imagine what it would look like without it.”
O’Sullivan said the maintenance crew was given a challenge by the district’s chief operating officer to choose a project to take on during the summer. The crew was split into six teams, and one team decided to choose Polk for its mission.
They used a computer aided design program to complete a prototype for the panther. The team anchored the steel panther on boulders and built a habitat for it which includes real grass, dirt and mulch.
“This showcased their talents, their passion, what they’re really good at and their love for C-FB,” O’Sullivan said.
The panther will also serve as a tool for the school’s STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) program. Students will be able to use the prototype to study and learn from it.
O’Sullivan said students will have the chance to name the panther and choose how it will be incorporated into the school’s spirit and culture. She said some suggestions have been pat the paw for good luck on test day and for students to have their picture taken with the panther as a reward for displaying “paw” sitive behavior.
One of the district’s slogans is to “Be the Exception, Together We Can.” O’Sullivan said this project lines up exactly with that vision.
“This team exemplified that,” she said. “This is the exception.”
Once school begins and students settle into their classes, Polk will have a formal ribbon cutting to officially recognize the new panther.
