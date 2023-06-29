When it comes to the offseason strength and conditioning program for the RL Turner football team, Lions head coach Michael Farda always wants his players to see the light at the end of the tunnel.
Waking up early in the morning to lift weights and perform conditioning workouts in the Texas summer heat can be a grind, but Farda spoke of the reward.
How about a T-shirt to highlight an athlete’s accomplishments in the weight room?
The Lions recently held a nine-event combine to test their strength and athleticism, with events that included the bench press, squat, incline, dead lift, clean, 40-yard dash, pro agility, broad jump and vertical jump. The statistics from each event was added up and players that reached a certain threshold were honored in four groups: GATA, King, Beast and Lion, with Lion representing the highest category.
Overall, 50 players earned a T-shirt for attaining GATA, King, Beast or Lion – a program-best since Farda took over as Turner head coach in 2020; the previous-best total was 42. Sixteen players reached Lion status, 13 were Beast standouts, 15 were King performers and six were new members of the GATA club. Farda said it wasn’t long ago that Turner had only two Beast and three Lion performers.
Roberto Martinez recorded team bests in both the bench press (315 pounds) and incline (255) and tied with Tristan Rodelo for the top mark in the clean (270). Rodelo also had a squat of 515 pounds. Jayden Williams had a dead lift of 580 pounds. Tamorion Tucker clocked the fastest times in the 40-yard dash (4.57 seconds) and pro-agility (4.1), while Ronald Conde was the Lions’ top performer in both the broad jump (110 inches) and vertical jump (29).
"The kids have bought in to the things that are going on and what we have been doing, especially in the offseason program,” Farda said. “It's a really great indicator to let us know that this is working. They do a great job. We've got the best kids in C-FB.
“Everything that we ask of them they're doing. They love to compete. A lot of our offseason is based on competition, whether it's number of reps being performed on an exercise activity or beating a previous max. When we’re doing the running events with sleds, logs, or atlas stone events, the kids are throwing around those objects like potato sacks.”
Turner hopes all of the hard work that it has put forth in the weight room will help the Lions to continue their upward trajectory under Farda, who is entering his fourth season as Lions head coach. Last season, Turner won three games for the first time since 2016. The Lions have won at least two games every year under Farda’s watch. The Lions are just four years removed from back-to-back 0-10 seasons.
The good news for Turner is that it will return eight defensive players that were either starters or played significant minutes last season, as well as senior quarterback Jonathan Moreno. Moreno passed for 720 yards with 10 total touchdowns as he operated under center in the Lions’ wing-T offense.
"He’s looking good,” Farda said. “We're optimistic for sure. We loved what we've seen from him in the offseason. He's brought into our identity as an offense, and he's an operator. He's' got great footwork, distributes the ball well in the backfield. As far as play-calling goes, he knows our checks. It's not a conventional offense with how we lean on our offense. Most offenses are spread offenses, but he's great for what we do."
Moreno will have new weapons around him this season as Turner has to replace its top five stat leaders in rushing yardage and top two receivers from last season. The plan is to relocate players on Turner’s defense to help bolster the Lion offense, including senior defensive back/outside linebacker Kaiden Rosser, senior starting inside linebacker Martinez, Caden Braggs, Tucker and Edgar Cantu.
To help Moreno get acclimated to his new running buddies in the Lions’ offense, Turner has hosted a 7-on-7 summer pride league with Ranchview and Irving Nimitz every Wednesday in June. Farda said that he is not opposed to competing in a 7-on-7 state-qualifying tournament, but given the structure of the wing-T offense, he believes time is better served perfecting that offense in their summer pride league.
Mansfield Timberview steamrolled to a perfect 8-0 mark last season in District 5-5A Division II with 7-1 Birdville and 6-2 Richland accounting for the second and third playoff positions, while 5-3 W.T. White outlasted 4-4 Newman Smith for the final postseason spot.
Farda expects the district to again be a dogfight.
"It s going to be competitive, no matter who is running what,” he said. “You saw it come down to the end last year for that final playoff spot. We think it's going to be a dogfight. We know all of our positions.
“I think we know what people are going to see with us, but we're playing a brand of football that has been projected on them in terms of expectations of what our kids have seen and done. I think our kids have embraced their roles and what kind of football they want to play. That's going to be fun to watch.”
