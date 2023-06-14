At the Lewisville Independent School District Board of Trustees meeting on June 12, the board received an update from Dr. Sarah Fitzhugh, chief executive director of accountability and evaluation, on student learning.
Back in Sept. 2022, the LISD board approved outcome goals for early childhood reading, early childhood math, and college, career and military readiness (CCMR).
Starting off, the board reviewed CCMR data, which included goals in the high school campus improvement plans.
Campuses administered 1,753 college readiness assessments during the 2023-23 school year. In terms of graduation rates, LISD out performs the state in every student group.
For early childhood reading this year, the district started using Istation reading for Fall 2022. As the district looked into the components that make up the overall student score, it became apparent that the new configuration relies heavily on spelling to determine the student overall score, Dr. Fitzhugh said.
“When I started looking at it a little bit deeper, we had 16 students who met grade level criteria overall, but spelling is the only subtest that they were on grade level for,” she said. “But then I had 37 students who were not on grade level, but they were on grade level for all criteria except spelling.”
The district began meeting with Istation staff and gave them a lot of their data concerns when it came to spelling and have a meeting scheduled later in June.
Other data points the district is taking into consideration is how the pandemic has impacted this group of third graders. The students were in kindergarten when COVID-19 happened and they missed the last nine weeks of school. In 2021-22, students were virtual or still in quarantine with 50% of students opting to stay virtual. In 2021-22, they were more consistent with being in person, but there was still that COVID impact. The 2022-2023 academic year was the first year where students were in person consistently.
“When we talk about learning loss, the thing that we’ve kind of realized is, it’s hard to lose what you never had,” Dr. Fitzhugh said. “We’re really trying to establish some foundations with these third graders as we’ve gone around and talked to all of our campuses, this is the group of students that we’re really having to focus on.”
For future goals for reading, the district is aiming to reset specific goals, as well as write mid-year goals for future evaluations. Staff is looking to bring this forward at the Aug. or Sept. board meeting for approval, and as part of the Long Range Plan, LISD will reevaluate assessment instruments.
When it comes to early childhood math, 2020-21 was the baseline year for LISD to utilize Istation Math as an assessment for student progress. Staff found that one strength was that it required students to utilize different strategies to answer questions because they typically rely on areas of strength and Istation requires them to think differently. A limitation with assessing math using a product from outside LISD is that they do not follow the district’s scope and sequence, Dr. Fitzhugh said.
When it comes to learning and teaching support for early childhood math, there were nine focused learning labs, which provided job embedded professional learning and coaching on small group instruction.
In the future, summer and fall trainings will focus on designing and implementing rigorous and engaging math tasks and supporting students during problem solving. Kindergarten through fifth grade math curriculum writers will add more checkpoints and continue to diversify formative and summative assessments.
In addition, educational model lessons are being added to units containing priority standards, and data conversations with campus leaders are focusing on underperforming sub populations.
