At the Lewisville Independent School District Board of Trustees meeting on June 12, the board received an update from Dr. Sarah Fitzhugh, chief executive director of accountability and evaluation, on student learning.

Back in Sept. 2022, the LISD board approved outcome goals for early childhood reading, early childhood math, and college, career and military readiness (CCMR).

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments