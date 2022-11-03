The Texas Department of Agriculture (TDA) hosts a Farm Fresh Challenge each year and Lewisville ISD participated in the fall challenge to engage students and recognize nutrition professionals for their efforts to bring local foods and garden-based learning activities to their schools.

The fall challenge took place from Oct. 1-31 and LISD participated in the 1st Tier: “Best of the Bunch,” which meant the district had to serve three or more Texas foods representing three different meal components a minimum of once a week each week of the challenge.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

