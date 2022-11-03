The Texas Department of Agriculture (TDA) hosts a Farm Fresh Challenge each year and Lewisville ISD participated in the fall challenge to engage students and recognize nutrition professionals for their efforts to bring local foods and garden-based learning activities to their schools.
The fall challenge took place from Oct. 1-31 and LISD participated in the 1st Tier: “Best of the Bunch,” which meant the district had to serve three or more Texas foods representing three different meal components a minimum of once a week each week of the challenge.
LISD has been participating in the challenge for over six years. In 2019 and 2021, the district won “Best of the Bunch” and are awaiting the final announcement to see who won “Best of the Bunch” this year.
During the month of October, LISD’s Dietitian, Elaine Minden, Production Manager Donna Bulloch, Executive Chef Alicia Rivera, and Marketing Manager Allie Blimline worked together to try and make the challenge as successful as possible.
This year, the team worked to create educational opportunities and promote the challenge on social media. The district has learned over the years what students enjoy about the challenge and noticeable trends.
“We learned that kids liked a variety of apples, and were a big fan of watermelon even when it wasn’t 'summer time,' Marketing Manager Allie Blimline said. “For the past few years, we have been seeing a trend in more and more kids wanting an advanced selection of vegetarian items.”
As part of the Farm Fresh Challenge this year, the district provided locally-sourced milk, watermelon, gala apples, and oranges throughout the month.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.