This summer, the Lewisville ISD Child Nutrition department will connect children 18 years of age and younger or enrolled students with disabilities up to 21 years of age with nutritious, no cost summer meals.
The Summer Food Service Program (SFSP) is a U.S. Department of Agriculture nutrition program administered in the Lone Star State by the Texas Department of Agriculture (TDA). For the children who rely on school meals during the academic year, these meals offer a source of well-balanced food options when school is out for the long summer vacation.
“All children in LISD and the surrounding areas need good nutrition year-round so they can learn, grow and succeed in life,” said Alberto Garcia, the resident RDM of the Child Nutrition Department. “With nearly 2 million food insecure children living in Texas, these well-balanced meals are vital to nourishing young Texans during their summer vacation.”
The summer feeding program started on May 30 with over a dozen available locations throughout the district.
LISD Child Nutrition, and its affiliated North Texas Hunger Council partners, are some of the nonprofit organizations partnering with TDA to serve meals across Texas. Families are encouraged to use the following tools to find a meal site anywhere in the state:
Organizations partner with TDA to serve meals in areas where more than 50 percent of children are eligible for free or reduced-price meals in the National School Lunch Program. Eligible sponsoring organizations include schools, faith-based groups, nonprofit summer camps, government agencies and other tax-exempt organizations. All meal sites must be sponsored by an organization that has a contract with TDA.
Summer meal sites help children succeed by providing the nourishment they need to return to school in the fall ready to thrive.
Get the Carrollton Leader in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.