This summer, the Lewisville ISD Child Nutrition department will connect children 18 years of age and younger or enrolled students with disabilities up to 21 years of age with nutritious, no cost summer meals.

The Summer Food Service Program (SFSP) is a U.S. Department of Agriculture nutrition program administered in the Lone Star State by the Texas Department of Agriculture (TDA). For the children who rely on school meals during the academic year, these meals offer a source of well-balanced food options when school is out for the long summer vacation. 

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

