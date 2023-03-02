A Honey of A Deal Boutique has been located in Downtown Carrollton since 1996, providing the community with opportunities to shop for apparel, accessories, and gifts not found in department stores.

The boutique has been at their current location at 1102 West Main Street since August 2020 and started from owner Paula Smith’s passion for clothing, jewelry, and accessories. She started off doing small shows and working with other people in the community to sell items in local business spaces.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

