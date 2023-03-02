A Honey of A Deal Boutique has been located in Downtown Carrollton since 1996, providing the community with opportunities to shop for apparel, accessories, and gifts not found in department stores.
The boutique has been at their current location at 1102 West Main Street since August 2020 and started from owner Paula Smith’s passion for clothing, jewelry, and accessories. She started off doing small shows and working with other people in the community to sell items in local business spaces.
Smith and her current business partner, Robbie Bohmier, split responsibility in the store with Smith mainly focused on clothing, jewelry and accessories, and Bohmier focused on gifts offered in the store.
“Robbie has done an excellent job,” Smith said. “She listens to what our customers want and you know, that's kind of what you have to do. It's been quite a challenge. It's not for the faint of heart, let's put it that way. In retail, especially the changes that have occurred since we first started in the business and what it's like now.”
A Honey of A Deal Boutique is a part of the Historic Downtown Carrollton Association, where Smith and Bohmier remain in the loop when it comes to all events and activities in Downtown Carrollton.
“I know that recently the association has really done an excellent job of getting new members and people to get involved,” Smith said. “And even people that are not business owners down on the square, people that are just interested Carrollton residents or business owners somewhere else that have an interest in events on the square, and the city has done an excellent job of promoting things on the square and trying to get people to come down to the square and spend time down there.”
One of Smith’s favorite parts about being able to serve the Carrollton community is the relationships she gets to build with customers. Having Small Business Saturday in Downtown Carrollton is what brings in the most business at A Honey of A Deal Boutique and Smith said she loves being able to interact with new and regular customers.
“We have some customers that come in every week, sometimes every other week, even if it's just to come in and say ‘Hi’ and buy a card,” Smith said. “They're just physically and financially supporting in a way that they can to keep all of our little businesses down on the square surviving. You go through things with them whether it’s a new grandbaby or the loss of a spouse. It’s just the connections that we make that are invaluable.”
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
