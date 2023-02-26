For Liz and Felicia Akop, a childhood dream and love for clothing and accessories has blossomed into a passion, allowing the sisters to open up their very own storefront in Downtown Carrollton.
Savannah Hoffman Designs opened on Feb. 4 and shares Liz and Felicia’s personal styles and celebrates the free spirit that lives within them. It combines elements from rocker chic, to old west, to vintage Victorian.
Felicia was a jewelry designer and after years of selling wholesale and doing pop-up flea markets and bazaars, she realized it may not be enough. The boutique in Downtown Carrollton offers a full range of products, including clothing, accessories and decor.
“I love that whole feel of community,” Felicia said. “It’s crazy. I know that I-35 is like 200 feet away, but I feel like I’m in a little town. There’s a real sense of community. It’s really nice.”
Since opening their doors, the community has been very supportive of their new venture. It was an eight month search for Liz and Felicia before finding the perfect location in Downtown Carrollton.
Felicia said that she has been overwhelmed by the support from the community, and the sense of community over competition is evident in the way that local business owners have come together to help each other out.
“We wanted to make it a place where people could just meet and have their book club, or shoppers night, or just sit around and have a tea reading and just talk about things and just kind of create a community within the store,” Felicia said.
The new store has a magical feel to it, Felicia said, and customers are encouraged to linger and take their time. The space offers a range of unique and locally made products, and there is a real sense of small-town charm in the area.
Felicia and Liz are excited to welcome customers to their new space. Felicia said that the store has been a dream come true, and she is grateful for the support of the community in making it a reality.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
