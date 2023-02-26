For Liz and Felicia Akop, a childhood dream and love for clothing and accessories has blossomed into a passion, allowing the sisters to open up their very own storefront in Downtown Carrollton.

Savannah Hoffman Designs opened on Feb. 4 and shares Liz and Felicia’s personal styles and celebrates the free spirit that lives within them. It combines elements from rocker chic, to old west, to vintage Victorian.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

