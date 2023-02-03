Carolyn Benavides’s story started when her family settled down in Carrollton when she was just six months old and has been there ever since.
As she grew up in Carrollton, Benavides continuously made an impact on the community in more ways than one, living and working in Carrollton as a businesswoman while also serving on the Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD Board of Trustees.
Benavides purchased Joe’s Pizza in 2006 and her son used to feed the homeless after hours as a way to help those in need in the community.
“At Thanksgiving, he said ‘Mom, can we pitch in some money and cook these guys turkeys?’ and I said ‘Yes,’” Benavides said. “I started making all my mom’s recipes and the first year at Thanksgiving, we cooked for 250 and fed over 500 and the second year we cooked for 500 and fed over 1,100.”
Ever since, the Benavides family has utilized the restaurant as a beacon of light to the community in need, she said.
“Supporting the downtown community is important to keep it alive because everyone in the country goes everywhere in the country for this experience,” she said. “You know, you come back, sail through times, stroll the streets, we have candy, we have ice cream, we have boutiques, we have excellent food throughout and everyone down here has a heart of gold and is here to serve you. Just the vibrance of downtown Carrollton is very important to my mayor, and to our citizens of our community.”
Just last year, the Benavides family purchased Amici Italian Restaurant in Downtown Carrollton. Bartolino Cocuzza was the executive chef at the restaurant for 30 years and retired early, which provided Benavides with an opportunity to purchase the restaurant. The family closed the Joe's Pizza Beltline location in July 2022 and moved permanently to Amici's.
Unfortunately, the Amici Italian Restaurant in Downtown Carrollton is not the best place to run a soup kitchen, she said, but she still serves communities through Benavides Family Charity. The charity is run out of North Dallas Family Church.
Through the Benavides Family Charity, she is helping to provide food and clothing support to around 15,000 people a year who are in need. Since the COVID-19 pandemic, that need went up to 50,000 people.
“We're excited and I just love being in downtown Carrollton,” Benavides said. “I used to march the streets in the drill team as a child because I've been here my whole life. South Carrollton is my hometown. We just give back to the community every single day and never say 'no,' because we really don't know the tragedy of one and we don't know where you've been, but if we can offer you a home cooked meal, we definitely want to be able to do that and give you that immediate sense of satisfaction.”
Beyond being a businesswoman and running a charity, Benavides also serves on the CFBISD Board of Trustees, where she is running for her second term.
“The children are where I started, you know, serving them on the streets for food, because of the grand need here and the ability to serve them from a different capacity is even better for them,” she said. “I love the children in my community, and the need is great and we really do try, not just from the street level, but from the governance level to provide for them. In today's day and age, there's no reason why every child should not be set up for success when they leave our district.”
Amici Italian Restaurant is located at 1022 S Broadway St. Carrollton, TX 75006.
North Dallas Family Church is located at 1700 S Josey Ln. Carrollton, TX 75006.
Get the Carrollton Leader in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.