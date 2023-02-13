Lemma Coffee Roasters started in 2017 as Daniel Baum’s apartment garage experiment, which soon turned into an entire roasting operation.
Lemma Coffee Roasters' first home was in a warehouse space in Denton and through farmers markets, the company began to build customers and brand recognition. In 2019, Lemma Coffee Roasters opened a cafe in Downtown Carrollton and is now a staple in the community.
“I looked at Downtown Carrollton as an area where it’s got this historic look, it has history,” Baum said. “I grew up in this area and I felt like there was a need for craft coffee.”
Baum was a CFBISD student his entire life and grew up in the Carrollton area and started to have a curiosity for coffee in high school. He had a friend who had an espresso machine and it was Baum’s first time making coffee by hand and he had no intention to turn it into a business.
“I was always talking with her [Baum’s wife] about that espresso machine that I witnessed in high school and one day, she bought me this entry level machine and then from there, I just became obsessed with watching YouTube videos on how to make coffee, what kind of equipment is out there and that initial entry level machine turned into a mid-level machine,” he said.
When Lemma Coffee Roasters opened in Downtown Carrollton in 2019, Baum said it was quite challenging for the business because of the construction and then the pandemic.
“That summer of 2020 was our one year in Carrollton,” he said. “So, that lined up where the road opened back up, there was a push to support local when COVID was taking place and from March to October, our sales tripled in 2020, which was very, very bizarre.”
What used to be a ghost town in the mornings, Lemma Coffee Roasters helped bring in more people to Downtown Carrollton during the early hours of the day. Carrollton is the company’s best location in terms of profit and support.
Lemma Coffee Roasters has two other locations: one in Plano and one in Frisco. Baum said he isn’t currently looking to expand, but if the right opportunity comes along, then he may look into it.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
