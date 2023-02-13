Lemma Coffee Roasters started in 2017 as Daniel Baum’s apartment garage experiment, which soon turned into an entire roasting operation.

Lemma Coffee Roasters' first home was in a warehouse space in Denton and through farmers markets, the company began to build customers and brand recognition. In 2019, Lemma Coffee Roasters opened a cafe in Downtown Carrollton and is now a staple in the community.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments