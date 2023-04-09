There’s plenty to do in Carrollton and Lewisville this week, such as attending the Elm Fork ladybug release to satisfy your educational side, or visiting the Lewisville Grand Theater for an evening of live music. Here’s five events happening in The Leader communities during the week of April 9.
Val Art Talk
Join the Visual Art League of Lewisville for its monthly general meeting at Lewisville Grand Theater on Tuesday, April 11 at 7 p.m. Each month in conjunction with the general meeting, VAL produces an “Art Talk” series of known speakers and art demonstrations. This month’s presenter is artist Umut Demirgüç Thurman, who has an MFA from the University of North Texas in Metalsmithing and Jewelry, and a BFA from Mimar Sinan Fine Arts University in Istanbul, Turkey in Textile Design. Umut will be talking about her artwork starting from her undergraduate degree through her graduate degree. She will also discuss her inspirations and processes in the studio, with a focus on enameling. She will bring sample works and enamels and will be demonstrating basic enameling techniques during her presentation.
Lewisville Lake Symphony
Lewisville Lake Symphony presents Brahms Symphony No. 3 on Friday, April 14 at the Lewisville Grand Theater at 7:30 p.m. Steven Lu, winner of the 2023 Vernell Gregg Young Artists Competition, joins the symphony to perform Tchaikovsky’s Violin Concerto in D Major. Although he is only 17 years old, Mr. Lu has performed at Carnegie Hall and the Meyerson in downtown Dallas among other venues and has won numerous competitions. He also formally studies composition and is currently composing and orchestrating original works of classical music. He studies under the internationally acclaimed violinist Stefan Jackiw and violinist Eun-Song Koh. Tickets can be purchased at LewisvilleSymphony.org.
Bad Poetry
All adults are invited to join the Carrollton Public Library to create, read, and discuss some truly horrendous poetry from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Josey Ranch Lake Library on Saturday, April 15 at Bad Poetry. For more information about this and other adult programs and the library, visit cityofcarrollton.com/library and select Adult Programs from the Programs & Events tab or call 972-466-4800.
Elm Fork ladybug release
Experience the magic of a spring evening at the city of Carrollton’s annual ladybug release Saturday, April 15 at Elm Fork Nature Preserve. This free, family-friendly event, from 6 to 8 p.m., is open to all ages; the ladybugs will be released at twilight or approximately 7 p.m. The evening will include plenty of activities for the whole family, including crafts and games. Guests will learn how things like insects, animals, and even the weather can affect the natural environment. Visitors to the preserve will also have an opportunity to take a guided trail hike with a master naturalist; closed-toe shoes and long pants are recommended. For more information, including a map of ladybug release points, visit cityofcarrollton.com/calendar and select the Elm Fork Ladybug Release or call 972-466-3080.
Texas Tunes: Ruthie Foster
Ruthie Foster takes the Huffines Performance Hall stage at the Lewisville Grand Theater on the evening of Saturday, April 15 at 8 p.m. Ruthie Foster is a four-time Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter who mixes a wide palette of American song forms, from gospel and blues to jazz, folk and soul. Theater doors open at 7:30 p.m. and the concert begins at 8 p.m.
