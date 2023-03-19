This week’s events in Carrollton and Lewisville will likely have something for everyone including library activities, live music, and art exhibitions. Take a look at five things to do in the Leader communities during the week of March 19.
Family board game night
Join the Carrollton Public Library from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 21 at Hebron and Josey Library for a family board game night. Enjoy some quality bonding time with a bit of friendly competition while playing family-appropriate board games. To learn more about the library’s various family programs and events, visit cityofcarrollton.com/library or call 972-466-4800.
National Library Week Bookmark contest
In celebration of National Library Week, the Carrollton Public Library is inviting all library-goers to create a bookmark highlighting why they love libraries, reading, and books. The contest is free, open to all ages, and contestants may enter as many times as they would like. All entries must be received by Wednesday, March 22. Winners will receive a free book, 10 copies of their bookmark, plus bragging rights as their bookmark will be reproduced and distributed at both library locations during National Library Week, Sunday, April 23 through Saturday, April 29. Entry forms are available online and at Josey Ranch Lake and Hebron and Josey Library. To learn more about the contest as well as to submit or download an entry form, visit cityofcarrollton.com/library and select “Annual Bookmark Contest” under “Programs & Events.”
Stefon Eustache
Stefon Eustache comes to the Lewisville Grand Theater on Thursday, March 23 at 7:30 p.m. with performers J.Saenz, Wishhful Thinking, Elidida, and Bryce Rutledge. Singer/songwriter Stefon Eustache has assembled a showcase of talent all over Texas and has collaborations and performances with each and every artist. Every artist in the lineup is independent and composes, writes, records, and produces their own music to some capacity. Tickets can be purchased through Eventbrite.
Opening Reception: LISD Middle School Art Show
The annual LISD Art Show features art from every school in the district. The LISD Middle School Art Show is the second show in the season, on view from March 24 through April 8, and includes work selected by LISD middle school art teachers. There will be an opening reception for the exhibition on Friday, March 24 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.
Spring Craftivity: Scrapbooking
Learn a new craft this spring season with Spring Craftivity: Scrapbooking from 1 to 2:30 p.m., Saturday, March 25 at Josey Ranch Lake Library. This spring, all adults are invited to join Carrollton Public Library staff as they learn how to get started with scrapbooking. Participants are encouraged to bring copies of photos to work with as they follow along. To learn more, visit cityofcarrollton.com/library and select “Scrapbooking | Spring Craftivity” under “Programs & Events” or call 972-466-4800.
